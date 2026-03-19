Manchester United’s hunt for a new midfielder has taken a turn after it emerged that a second Wolves star has been added to their wishlist, with a big-money raid reportedly earning the backing of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

It is no secret that Manchester United are in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Casemiro destined to leave at the end of his contract and with Manuel Ugarte potentially likely to be allowed to leave after an underwhelming two-year spell at Old Trafford.

And while the club has placed the likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and now, Sandro Tonali, at the very top of their wishlist, they are starting to cast the net even further with regards to the identity of who that second midfield signing may be.

To that end, we exclusively revealed earlier this week how United and Liverpool had both taken a strong interest in signing Wolves star Joao Gomes as Rob Edwards’ side prepares to bid farewell to the Premier League and with their relegation now just a few weeks away from being confirmed.

And while the 25-year-old’s excellent form in recent weeks has increased his probability of securing a move, it has since emerged that he is not the only Wolves star on their radar.

Now, according to a new report in The Sun, United are also taking a shine to his Molineux teammate Andre, with the 24-year-old defensive midfielder also showing his prowess during Wolves’ revival in recent weeks.

Per the report, a mega-money raid on Wolves for the 13-times capped Brazil midfielder is starting to gather pace for United, with the paper claiming influential Red Devils duo Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have both endorsed a move for a player they see as heading for the top.

A possible Old Trafford reunion has also been given the green light by former Wolves man Cunha, it is claimed.

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How much would Andre cost Man Utd?

Per the report, it’s claimed that ‘Casemiro is among the United stars who believe his fellow Brazilian could fit the bill at Old Trafford’.

It’s also claimed that, as well as Casemiro, ‘both Bruno Fernandes and former Wolves star Matheus Cunha have tipped him for the top’.

It’s also suggested a deal for Andre – whose full name is Andre Trindade da Costa Neto – would set United back a relatively modest £35m (€40m, $46.5m), a fee considerably lower than the costs being bandied about for the likes of Baleba, Wharton, Anderson and Tonali this summer.

And given that United are likely to need to sign two midfielders this summer to complement the rejuvenated Kobbie Mainoo, it would seem that a move for Andre could certainly tempt the Red Devils as they look to potentially add a cheaper option alongside a more pricey signing to bolster their engine room.

With regards to both Andre and Joao Gomes, sources indicate that, while relegation-threatened Wolves are hopeful of retaining key talents such as Mateus Mane, as previously reported, there is an acceptance behind the scenes that Gomes is likely to move on this summer if the right offer arrives.

Despite the growing transfer noise, Gomes remains fully focused on his immediate objectives. The midfielder is determined to secure his place in the Brazil national team squad for this summer’s World Cup finals.

His decision to remain at Molineux has so far proven justified, with the midfielder earning inclusion in the latest squad selected by Carlo Ancelotti.

However, come the summer window, Wolves fully expect both Gomes and Andre to be subjects of intense speculation, with an acceptance behind the scenes that the pair will likely move on.

Newcastle irked by Tonali chase; Baleba hopes grow

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle United are becoming increasingly worried and frustrated about Tonali pushing for a summer move, as work goes on in the background over an exit and with the club growing fearful that another ‘ Alexander Isak situation’ could unfold before their eyes.

Sources insist both United and Manchester City are leading the chase and will not be deterred by Newcastle’s giant valuation of the Italian.