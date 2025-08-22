Angelo Stiller to Man Utd truth emerges as ultimate midfield target named

Angelo Stiller will not be joining Manchester United this summer, with a journalist shutting down recent transfer claims, though TEAMtalk can confirm which player is at the top of the club’s midfield wish list.

Stiller is a 24-year-old defensive midfielder who came through the Bayern Munich academy. He only made three first-team appearances for Bayern though, going on to join Hoffenheim in July 2021 and landing at Stuttgart in August 2023.

In the last two years, Stiller has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga, which has seen him win four caps for Germany and also impress major clubs across Europe.

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the player live on several occasions, while Real Madrid have also been linked.

GiveMeSport claimed on Thursday that Man Utd have added Stiller to their shortlist and are considering a late-window move to bring him to England.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has cooled such speculation, insisting it is ‘wide of the mark’.

Man Utd are not holding ‘internal discussions’ over Stiller and have ‘no concrete plans’ to submit a bid before deadline day.

While the Munich-born star is viewed as a ‘top player’ by many clubs, he will ‘go into this season with Stuttgart’ before potentially considering a transfer in summer 2026.

It emerged on Thursday that Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is the ‘dream’ midfield signing for United, and TEAMtalk can confirm this is the case.

Sources state that United could make an approach for Wharton this month, with the England star open to joining. Although, it must be noted that Wharton is respectful to Palace and will not actively push for a transfer.

Palace have tied Wharton down to a contract lasting until June 2029 and can therefore demand £60million or more before selling him.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ Major Man Utd transfer being revived with relations now ‘completely broken’

Man Utd keen on Wharton, Baleba and others

Earlier in the summer window, United made an enquiry for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. Ruben Amorim’s side decided against a move as Brighton do not want to sell this summer and have set his price tag at over £100m.

United admire both Baleba and Wharton and seem to be leaning towards the latter. If Wharton is unattainable this summer then United will launch a move for him in 12 months’ time.

Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand and Lucien Agoume of Sevilla are also being considered.

Hjulmand knows Amorim well, having starred under him during their time together at Sporting.

Agoume, meanwhile, would likely be the cheapest of United’s midfield targets, as Sevilla are willing to sell him for €25-30m (£22-26m).

Ben Jacobs has reported that United also asked about Chelsea’s Andrey Santos during discussions over Alejandro Garnacho. But Chelsea believe Santos has a very bright future and are eager to keep him.

Man Utd transfer news: Spurs rumour; Rashford claim

📌 Man Utd green light stunning Tottenham transfer raid but echoes of Eze sting ring again

📌 Barcelona stars already comparing Marcus Rashford to Chelsea flop in scathing assessment – report

📌 Man Utd told to go all-out for €50m star who wins matches ‘single-handedly’

QUIZ: Higher or lower?