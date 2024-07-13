Zirkzee could be followed to Old Trafford by another forward

Manchester United are set to make Joshua Zirkzee their first summer signing but are still being linked with other strikers, with one reporter claiming a Premier League hitman wants to join the club and another claiming the Red Devils have joined the race for a LaLiga forward.

Man Utd’s attack is undergoing a transformation, with Zirkzee due to become the first signing of the INEOS era at Old Trafford. They have agreed a fee and payment structure with Bologna to sign the Dutch striker, who will replace Anthony Martial after his contract expired.

Erik ten Hag’s plan for Zirkzee will be for his compatriot to rotate with last summer’s signing Rasmus Hojlund for the centre-forward berth. With Zirkzee 23 years of age and Hojlund 21, it would appear that Man Utd’s attack would be all set for the long term.

However, there are still suggestions being made of another attacker arriving to complete the frontline available to Ten Hag for next season.

In that regard, Man Utd are once again being linked with an experienced centre-forward. According to Christian Falk, the Red Devils remain interested in Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

The 28-year-old is now in the final 12 months of his contract at Brentford, who he wants to leave. And, more specifically, Falk claims Toney has chosen Man Utd as the club he wants to join.

Toney is still on duty with England at Euro 2024, where he is unlikely to start the final against Spain but could be a useful impact player off the bench. So far at the tournament, he has recorded an assist for England’s winning goal against Slovakia and scored a penalty in the shootout against Switzerland.

Soon, Toney will be ready to address his future at club level. With several of his suitors seeming to cool their interest recently, it seems a move to Man Utd might not be off the cards just yet.

Ten Hag makes contact with LaLiga winger

However, if Man Utd are to add to their attack, it does seem more likely that they would be in the market for a winger, rather than another target man.

While Zirkzee can play in more of a no.10 role, which doesn’t necessarily exclude the addition of another striker, it might be wiser for Man Utd to expand their avenues of attack by replenishing their wings.

And on that front, it’s now being claimed in Spain that they are preparing an approach for Girona right-winger, Viktor Tsygankov.

According to AS, Man Utd have joined the race for the 26-year-old, but they face competition from within the Premier League. Indeed, he is also said to be of interest to Aston Villa.

The report even claims Ten Hag and his Villa counterpart Unai Emery have both been in contact with Tsygankov and his representatives to explain the place he would have in their plans.

Man Utd could do with a right-winger, since they ended up using Alejandro Garnacho there towards the end of the season but he originally preferred playing on the left-hand side. In theory, Tsygankov could take the right-wing role in Ten Hag’s lineup and Garnacho could go back to the left.

No contact has yet been made with Girona for Tsygankov, but there is a €30m release clause in his contract, which would allow his English suitors – also including Arsenal – to sign him for just under £26m.

Tsygankov played his part in a historic season for Girona last term, helping them qualify for the Champions League. He wants to ensure he is playing in Europe next season, so could look favourably at Champions League participants Aston Villa or Europa League contenders Man Utd.

Girona – who, somewhat ironically, fall under the same ownership group as Manchester City – are still hoping to keep him, though, and could offer him a contract extension beyond 2027.

