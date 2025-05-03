There has been a double update on Man Utd flop Antony

There has been a double update on the future of Real Betis loanee Antony, with Atletico Madrid joining the race and Fabrizio Romano giving an update on Manchester United.

Antony left Manchester United in January to join Real Betis on a six-month loan. The winger was aiming to revitalise his career when making the move, and that is exactly what has happened.

Antony has quickly staked his claim as one of Betis’ most crucial players, having notched six goals and four assists in 19 games so far.

He fired a brilliant right-footed strike into the top corner as Betis beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

Betis are hoping to sign Antony permanently, though they could now miss out on such a deal.

Spanish journalist Marcos Benito has revealed that Atleti have made an ‘enquiry’ as they look to sign the Brazilian before LaLiga rivals Betis.

“Sources told me yesterday that Atletico de Madrid has set its sights on a Brazilian winger as well,” Benito said. “They told me that they have their eye on Antony, a player currently at Betis from Manchester United.

“I am also told that United would be willing to sell him for a figure around €40-50million (up to £43m / $56.5m) and that Atletico de Madrid has already enquired about him.”

Betis will likely be concerned about this update, as Atleti could convince Antony to join and play for bigger trophies than the Europa Conference League.

Christopher Vivell watches Antony live

Romano has also weighed in on the 25-year-old’s situation.

On his YouTube channel, the transfer guru revealed that United’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, travelled to watch Antony against Fiorentina.

“Important moment, important season for Antony. 10 goal contributions,” Romano said.

“Last night, in Seville, there was Manchester United’s co-director Christopher Vivell in attendance to follow players as he always does at the top level, but also they are monitoring the situation of Antony.

“He looks [a] completely different player at Betis. On the Antony case, we have to be patient. Nothing will be decided now because both clubs [United and Betis] are really focused on the present and European competitions.

“But for sure, the desire at Betis is to do everything possible to keep Antony at the club. Betis will make an effort, for sure they are more than happy with the player.”

