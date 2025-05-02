Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all shown interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, with one manager ‘approving’ his capture, according to reports.

Tah joined Leverkusen back in July 2015 and has gone on to play 399 times for the club since then, chipping in with 17 goals in the process. The defender’s crowning moment with Leverkusen came last season when they went unbeaten under Xabi Alonso on their way to their first ever Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen also won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and reached the Europa League final in an historic campaign for the club.

Despite the huge success, Tah hoped to join rivals Bayern Munich last summer, only for the move to fall through as the two sides could not agree a deal.

The centre-back has since confirmed that he will leave Leverkusen this summer once his contract expires on June 30.

The race for Tah is heating up as he is a top-class player available for no transfer fee.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all providing Manchester United with competition for the signing.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of the player and have held talks with his camp since December.

Hansi Flick’s side were considered to be frontrunners in the chase earlier this year, though that is no longer the case.

Bayern have ‘reactivated their offensive’ for Tah. The Germany star is viewed as an ‘ideal’ signing for Bayern as they could lose both Kim Min-jae and Eric Dier this summer.

Real Madrid are ‘the most striking’ new addition to the transfer race. Alonso has already ‘approved’ Tah’s signing if he takes over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu, as he knows the player ‘perfectly’ from their time together at Leverkusen.

Madrid’s top defensive target remains Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen. Although, he is more likely to join Chelsea or Liverpool at this stage, which may force Madrid to pursue Tah as a backup.

Man Utd contenders for Jonathan Tah

Man Utd recently burst into the frame for the 29-year-old. As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils are ‘actively’ exploring a deal for Tah, who would likely replace Victor Lindelof in Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Signing Tah for free would save INEOS plenty of money as they look to splash out on a new striker and central midfielder once the Matheus Cunha deal is finalised.

Tah would be a fantastic signing for United as he is set to be one of the very best free agents in Europe this summer.

Indeed, rival manager Arne Slot described him as ‘the best defender in Germany’ before Liverpool played Leverkusen in the Champions League earlier this season.

Madrid and Bayern are the two clubs United must watch out for in particular. Tah will be very tempted by the prospect of reuniting with Alonso in the Spanish capital.

It will also be hard for him to turn down the opportunity to play for Bayern, the biggest club in his homeland.

A lucrative contract offer from United would give Tah some serious thinking to do, though.

