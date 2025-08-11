Man Utd gaining confidence over spectacular £126m double signing

Manchester United are getting more optimistic about a sensational double deal for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a senior journalist.

Man Utd may have failed to qualify for any kind of European football, but they have shown that they still have remarkable pulling power in the transfer market. They have spent around £215million to sign Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Mbeumo and Sesko both had the opportunity to move elsewhere, with Newcastle United offering the duo Champions League football.

But Mbeumo and Sesko instead chose Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford, believing the Portuguese coach can get Man Utd back in the mix for Premier League and Champions League glory.

That will be a long process, but Red Devils chiefs are doing all they can to give Amorim a top-class squad ready for the 2025-26 campaign.

Now that a new No 9 has been captured, in Slovenia star Sesko, Man Utd are expected to turn their attention to central midfield and the goalkeeping positions.

In midfield, United allowed Christian Eriksen to leave on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract, while Casemiro is now 33 years old and could soon decline further.

In goal, Andre Onana has impressed Amorim with his ability to play out from the back, but has also been guilty of several poor mistakes due to a lack of concentration.

United have identified Baleba and Donnarumma as two high-quality signings to help them get back in the top four and compete once again.

As per The Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, there is growing hope at United that they might be able to snare both Baleba and Donnarumma in a statement double coup.

The moves would cost a combined £126m, as Brighton have set Baleba’s price tag at a huge £100m while PSG reportedly want €30m (£26m) for Donnarumma.

Brighton think 21-year-old midfielder Baleba has higher potential than Moises Caicedo, whom they sold to Chelsea for £115m in August 2023. This explains Baleba’s massive valuation, which is only likely to increase.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, is available for a cut-price fee of £26m as his PSG contract expires in June 2026 and contract renewal talks have hit a standstill.

United are planning a new round of talks for both Baleba and Donnarumma in the coming days as they look to advance on both deals this week.

Man Utd to hold new negotiations for Carlos Baleba and Gianluigi Donnarumma

It emerged earlier on Monday that United director of football Jason Wilcox will meet with Donnarumma’s agent, Enzo Raiola, this week.

While Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are plotting fresh discussions with Brighton over Baleba.

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that United are confident Baleba wants to join after they made contact over his potential signing.

Manchester City could provide Amorim’s side with competition for the Cameroon international as Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of his ability.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on August 3 that Donnarumma is also keen on signing for United. The Italian is comfortable with intense pressure, having represented PSG and AC Milan, and United’s stature is the level of responsibility he is used to.

As with Baleba, City could enter rival talks for Donnarumma. City have already brought in James Trafford this summer but see Donnarumma’s availability as a market opportunity that cannot be ignored.

Romano gave Donnarumma’s suitors a major boost on Monday afternoon by stating that his relationship with PSG is ‘completely broken’ and that ‘he will 100 per cent leave the club’.

If United are unsuccessful in signing Donnarumma before the September 1 deadline then they could land him on a free transfer next summer instead.

United can fund the potential signings of Baleba and Donnarumma by selling unwanted players such as Antony, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

