Michael Olise, Marcus Rashford and Ederson Silva could all be part of a big summer of change at Manchester United

Manchester United are being urged to sell Marcus Rashford this summer as part of a high-profile triple exit – with a controversial pundit naming the three players he expects the club to target as replacements.

New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has an enormous job on his hands to transform the Red Devils’ fortunes, with an underwhelming season hitting a new lowpoint on Saturday after a 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Burnley. Manchester United took the lead through Antony in the 79th-minute, but their recent inability to hang on to leads saw Vincent Kompany’s side dig out a late leveller through a converted Zeki Amdouni penalty.

It all means the pressure is piling up on Erik ten Hag and there remains serious doubts whether he will continue in the Old Trafford dug-out beyond this season, with technical director Jason Wilcox carrying out an audit on his abilities to remain in situ.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, though, is determined to lead United back to the summit of English and European football and will leave no stone unturned in his quest to help re-establish the Red Devils as a force.

And while there have been a swath of high-profile appointments behind the scenes, it is the make-up of the squad for next season which most fascinates fans.

Ratcliffe, however, can’t just go out and spend his billions recklessly and any business must be done by keeping United well within the Premier League’s stricter than ever Financial Fair Play protocols.

But with a number of big earners on the books, Ratcliffe can generate some additional revenue by selling some stars off, as well as banking a huge saving on the wages front too.

Goldbridge explains why he wants Man Utd to sell Rashford

To that end, a report on Thursday named Rashford as one of 12 United stars who have been told it is game over for them at Old Trafford this summer.

On the flipside, that same report identified only 10 players considered safe by Ratcliffe going into this summer’s window.

With a high-profile summer of changes on the horizon, controversial pundit Mark Goldbridge has named the three big-name stars he wants United to move on this summer – with Rashford one part of a triple exit that could add around £140m to their summer transfer kitty.

With reports linking Rashford with an £80m to £90m switch to PSG, Goldbridge has told talkSPORT why the time is right to cash in on the 131-goal forward.

“I hate to say it, and it is probably controversial, but I sort of agree with a lot of United fans now, dare I say even Simon Jordan.

“I think Marcus Rashford needs to go.

“There is a real issue there now. It is the same situation that happened two years ago where if Manchester United wanted to catch up with the best, they’ve got to stop trying the same things over and over again.

“I personally feel Rashford would benefit himself massively from a move, I think he needs a move.

“I don’t think Manchester United will cash in but I think it has to be a concern, how bad he has been this season. I think that the team is better balanced when he’s not in it.

“The way that he plays doesn’t suit the way that we want to play, so I would offload Rashford.”

Two more big names to leave Man Utd

Goldbridge also wants to see changes made to United’s midfield this summer, an area the YouTuber sees as a major weakness.

And while loanee Sofyan Amrabat will not be signed on a permanent deal from Fiorentina, Goldbridge wants the rebuild to go further with two others in Casemiro and Scott McTominay also moved on.

Explaining his thinking, he said of Casemiro: “Looking at the way it is going, I think Casemiro is a good start [to leave].

“He is just not at the level that he needs to be and I don’t think he will get back to that.

“He was brilliant last season but I think moving Casemiro on, get a bit of money, is a good idea.

“Moving players on isn’t always about being toxic and saying, ‘Get out of my club’, it is about pragmatism, so I think Casemiro goes.”

McTominay has served United well, playing nearly 250 times since his debut under Jose Mourinho in the 2016/17 season.

However, Goldbridge is adamant United cannot afford to be sentimental, claiming he does not have the required qualities to help the club reclaim a place back among the elite.

“Scott McTominay needs to go because I think he’d be a good player for a mid-table club in the Premier League.

“If he doesn’t score a goal, he is the invisible man and he doesn’t really offer anything.

“So I think he needs to be offloaded and upgraded.”

Three signings to transform Man Utd fortunes named

Goldbridge, meanwhile, wants Man Utd to sign three new players to help transform their fortunes next season – and he strongly recommends Crystal Palace star Michael Olise first, as well as two midfielders to replace his recommended departees in McTominay and Casemiro.

“Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a more creative wide player, which would allow Alejandro Garnacho to play on the left.

“I think that would be instantly better for us as an attacking side.”

He also wants Adrien Rabiot signed with the Frenchman becoming a free agent in summer 2024.

“Into the midfield, I think there are a number of players. I quite like the idea of Rabiot, if he is available on a free.

“I know he is a bit of a risk temperamentally but I think he is a good player and a freebie would be good.”

Atalanta star Ederson would also fit the bill for United according to Goldbridge.

“Ederson at Atalanta could be a good replacement for Casemiro, a progressive type of midfielder.

“Predominantly, we need centre-backs but we have so many injured centre-backs at the moment, it is hard to tell who is going to stay and who will go.

“In the midfield and attack, I’d go for those players.”

