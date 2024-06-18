Man Utd transfers: 10 Copa America stars linked with moves to Old Trafford

United have targets to spy on in several of the Copa America squads

The 2024 Copa America kicks off in the United States on July 20 and, with a wealth of talent on show, the South American championship will be watched intently by scouts from across Europe ahead of the transfer market kicking into action.

Manchester United are preparing for their first summer transfer window since co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over sporting control of the club, and the Red Devils have been linked with moves for several stars who’ll be on show in the States.

Here are 10 reported United targets to keep an eye on at the Copa America.

Jonathan David

A reported long-term target, United stand a strong chance of landing Canadian striker Jonathan David this summer due to the fact his Lille contract is entering its final 12 months. Olivier Letang, the French club’s president, admitted recently that departures are likely for both David and fellow Old Trafford target Leny Yoro.

The Brooklyn-born centre-forward is coming off another fine season in Ligue 1, having scored 26 all-competitions goals for the second successive campaign. He could also become his nation’s all-time leading scorer during the Copa America, with the 24-year-old needing just three goals to set a new Canadian high mark.

Fast, agile and a reliable finisher, David could make an ideal complement to Rasmus Hojlund in Erik ten Hag’s attack.

Ronald Araujo

The exit of Raphael Varane at the end of the 2023-24 season is likely to see United enter the market for central defensive reinforcements this summer. The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi and Lille youngster Yoro have all been linked with Old Trafford moves.

Another high-calibre centre-back said to be on United’s wishlist is Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo. The 25-year-old joined the Catalan giants as a teenager, working his way up from their second string to establish himself as one of the most formidable players in Europe in his position.

Set to star at the Copa for Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, the powerful 6ft 4ins defender is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Bruno Guimaraes

A need to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules could force Newcastle United into selling one of their stars this summer, and Man Utd are among a host of rival sides ready to pounce for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports in the British press.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also all been linked with the 26-year-old Brazilian, who is valued at around £100m.

That price tag might seem steep, but Guimaraes has cemented his status as one of the most dynamic central midfielders in the Premier League since a £40 million move from Lyon in January 2022.

Gleison Bremer

Another Brazilian attracting admiring glances from the Old Trafford hierarchy, as TEAMtalk insiders have confirmed, is Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The 27-year-old centre-back joined the Bianconeri from local rivals Torino two years ago and he only signed a new contract with the 36-time Italian champions last December.

That hasn’t dissuaded United’s interest in Bremer, however, and Juventus are looking for a fee of around £60 million for their star defender, who played all but two of the club’s Serie A games this past season, again impressing for his speed, strength and aerial presence.

Lautaro Martinez

An international colleague of current United stars Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez, the 20-time champions of England are reportedly keen to bring World Cup-winning striker Lautaro Martinez to Old Trafford.

The gifted 26-year-old forward, whom Arsenal are also said to be targeting, delivered the highest single-season goals tally of his career in 2023-24, notching 24 times to fire Inter Milan to the Serie A title.

Martinez has been with Inter for six years, scoring 129 goals in 282 games for the Nerazzurri. Reports suggest he is ready to sign a new contract with the club, with his current deal set to expire in 2026. But no fresh terms have yet been inked, leaving the door open to moves from his Premier League suitors.

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is another player mired in an unsure contract situation at present. The flying Canadian full-back’s deal with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire at the end of next season, and there has long been a belief that he will soon sign for Real Madrid.

But, according to reports, Davies has been named on a shortlist of potential targets who could soon be out of contract by Ratcliffe and INEOS colleague Sir Dave Brailsford.

Still only 23, Davies is one of the most decorated North American players of all time, with five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy already under his belt. His acquisition would be a coup for United and an upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Nicolas Tagliafico

A more cost-effective way of providing Shaw insurance, after the England full-back suffered another injury-interrupted campaign in 2023-24, could be a move for Argentina’s Nicolas Tagliafico.

United were linked with the 31-year-old Lyon player last summer and a renewal of their interest in the experienced 57-cap Albiceleste star would make sense this year, too; especially now it has been confirmed that Ten Hag, who coached Tagliafico at Ajax, will remain in charge at Old Trafford.

It’s believed United tried to get Tagliafico on loan in 2023, with Lyon said to value the left-back at around £5 million.

Santiago Gimenez

Mexico’s Argentina-born striker Santiago Gimenez has the potential to be one of the breakout stars of the 2024 Copa America.

The 23-year-old scored 26 goals in 41 games under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season, after hitting 23 in all competitions to help fire the Rotterdam club to an Eredivisie title in his maiden term in the Netherlands.

Gimenez is yet to translate his stellar club form to the international stage, with just four goals from 27 caps for Mexico.

Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with big-money moves for Gimenez this summer, while reports back in February implied that United are also keen.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is set to be a key player for the host nation at the 2024 Copa America and the USMNT midfielder could find himself on the move shortly after the tournament.

The 25-year-old endured an underwhelming spell with Leeds United two years ago, but after impressing in Serie A with Juventus last term – recording a career-high seven assists – a Premier League return could be on the cards.

McKennie will reportedly be used as a makeweight in a deal that will see Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luis join Juventus, with the former Schalke player going the other way.

But the deal is not yet concluded and in May McKennie, a reported Old Trafford target, mysteriously changed his Facebook profile picture to an image of him wearing a United shirt, only to take down the photo 20 minutes later.

Evanilson

Porto striker Evanilson earned a call-up to Dorival Junior’s Brazil squad for the Copa America off the back of the best club season of his career to date.

The 24-year-old former Fluminense player scored 24 goals in 42 games for the Portuguese side, beating his previous best return of 21 from two years ago.

Evanilson, who was handed a first senior Brazil cap in a pre-Copa warm-up friendly against the United States, has a €100 million release clause in his Porto contract. According to reports in Portugal, he is a target for United this summer.

