Manchester United have taken steps to sign Pietro Comuzzo and another star from Italy ahead of the transfer window reopening, according to reports.

Matheus Cunha is widely expected to be Man Utd’s first senior signing of the summer window, as the Red Devils are poised to activate his £62.5million release clause at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Man Utd have made progress in contract talks with the Brazilian forward and his camp, too.

United could follow up on the Cunha deal by landing another attacker, as they are keen on strikers Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen.

Once the forward line has been bolstered, Ruben Amorim wants United recruitment chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell to strengthen his side’s leaky backline, which has conceded 51 goals in 35 Premier League matches so far this term.

As per TBR Football, the strong performances of Fiorentina defender Comuzzo have ‘attracted interest’ from United.

United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all made ‘direct enquiries’ to find out the centre-back’s availability, while Brighton and Bournemouth are ‘keeping close tabs on his development’.

Comuzzo has established himself as ‘one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe’ with United leading a long list of clubs who are chasing him.

Indeed, AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are all admirers, too.

The 20-year-old has agreed to extend his Fiorentina contract from June 2028 to June 2030.

There is still a chance Comuzzo will move this summer, but United will now need to spend more money on the deal as Fiorentina are in an even stronger negotiating position.

United were first linked with the 6ft 1in ball-playing defender on April 4.

A separate report from Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto has revealed that United could also raid Torino for goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia star was actually on United’s books between August 2014 and November 2015, though he never made a first-team appearance.

Milinkovic-Savic has since made a name for himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in Italy and he could soon return to Old Trafford.

After ‘adding Milinkovic-Savic to their list’, United have taken action by launching ‘exploratory contacts’ with his agent and ‘holding talks’ with Torino.

New goalkeeper could compete with Andre Onana

The 28-year-old is almost guaranteed to leave Torino in the summer as his contract expires in June 2026 and he is refusing to agree an extension.

United joined Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for Milinkovic-Savic – who stands at an imposing 6ft 8in tall – on April 16.

There have been conflicting reports over what Amorim thinks of current No 1 Andre Onana.

But even if Amorim does trust the Cameroonian – despite his mistakes – it would be a good move for United to bring in someone who can provide better competition than Altay Bayindir.

Milinkovic-Savic would do just that, and he could quickly oust Onana as United’s first-choice keeper.

Who is Vanja Milinkovic-Savic?

By Samuel Bannister

November 2015: Man Utd release Milinkovic-Savic after he failed to get a UK work permit. He agrees a contract with Lechia Gdansk, effective from January 2016.

January 2017: Torino agree a deal to sign Milinkovic-Savic in advance of the summer 2017 transfer window, meaning he will follow his brother Sergej (playing for Lazio) to Italy.

December 2017: On just his second competitive appearance for Torino, a few weeks after his debut, Milinkovic-Savic saves a penalty against Roma’s Edin Dzeko in the Coppa Italia.

May 2018: Milinkovic-Savic makes his Serie A debut on the final day of the season.

July 2018: Milinkovic-Savic signs for fellow Serie A side SPAL on loan.

January 2019: After only three appearances, his SPAL loan is terminated and he drops into Serie B for a six-month spell with Ascoli.

June 2019: Milinkovic-Savic moves to Belgium, joining Standard Liege on loan with an option to buy.

December 2020: After not being bought by Standard, Milinkovic-Savic makes his first Serie A appearance since returning to Torino.

April 2021: Milinkovic-Savic keeps his first Serie A clean sheet.

June 2021: Torino award Milinkovic-Savic a new contract and he goes on to finally become their no.1 after the departure of Salvatore Sirigu.

November 2021: Milinkovic-Savic earns his senior international debut for Serbia.

November 2022: Serbia pick Milinkovic-Savic for their World Cup squad and he starts all three of their group stage matches.

June 2023: Milinkovic-Savic completes an ever-present season in Serie A, in which he only conceded 41 goals from 38 games.

December 2023: Milinkovic-Savic makes his 100th appearance for Torino.

August 2024: Milinkovic-Savic saves a last-minute penalty by Mario Pasalic to preserve Torino’s win against Atalanta.

August/September 2024: Milinkovic-Savic earns the player of the match award in consecutive appearances after keeping clean sheets against Venezia and Lecce.

December 2024: Milinkovic-Savic saves his second penalty of the season, against Bologna’s Santiago Castro.

January 2025: Torino draw their derby with Juventus 1-1, with Milinkovic-Savic making a season personal best of eight saves.

February 2025: For the second time this season, Milinkovic-Savic saves an Atalanta penalty (by Mateo Retegui) and later in the same month saves another by AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic.