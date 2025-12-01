Man Utd target ‘chooses Man City’ as massive January exit decision emerges

Manchester United are desperately chasing a central midfielder, but their problem – as ever – is that bigger and better clubs are also in the hunt.

Sources have confirmed to us that their priority target is Elliot Anderson, but the Nottingham Forest star could join rivals Manchester City instead. The Daily Mail revealed recently that City will provide Manchester United with strong competition for Anderson, and Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri has since provided an update.

Shock as top Man Utd midfield target picks Man City – journalist

In a surprising turn of events, Anderson ‘has already informed his professional circle he is giving priority to City for a future transfer’.

Tavolieri reports that ‘City are in love with Anderson’, as the England international ‘has impressed sporting director Hugo Viana and club scouts’.

The only issue for City is Forest’s huge £100million price tag, which they have ‘refused to offer so far’.

Exactly when the 23-year-old will leave Forest has also emerged.

Ruben Amorim makes massive decision on £36.5m man

Our transfer correspondent Dean Jones has revealed that Joshua Zirkzee has played his way into a full season at Old Trafford.

Sources state that Amorim has made it clear to the United board he does not want to lose Zirkzee in January.

The Dutch striker scored United’s equaliser in their 2-1 away win at Crystal Palace on Sunday and looks set to become an increasingly important player while Benjamin Sesko recovers from a knee injury.

Roma are confirmed admirers of Zirkzee, but he has impressed Amorim and is expected to see out the campaign with United.

Sources have also provided the latest on Kobbie Mainoo, another player who has been strongly linked with a January exit.

DON’T MISS 👉 Arsenal facing Man Utd fight to sign €50m Bundesliga sensation terrorizing defences – sources

A new midfield option emerges

If United are unsuccessful in landing midfielders such as Anderson or Adam Wharton, then Amorim could turn his attention to Atalanta star Ederson.

The Brazilian’s agent revealed recently that his price tag could drop to €30-40m (£26-35m) in January.

When asked about the 26-year-old, our transfer insider Jones replied: “There is an opportunity opening up because Ederson is now half price compared to when United were interested in signing him a year ago.

“There has not been any progress on it at this stage and it is unclear whether Atalanta would sell midway through the season, but this could become interesting.

“United are beginning to accept that their targets in the Premier League are difficult or impossible to sign in the January window, so if they are to sign someone it might have to be that they broaden their horizons.

“Ederson would certainly add a new sense of energy and competition to the squad so I think we will hear very soon whether this is to become a realistic market opportunity.”

United target 38km/h defender with £53m release clause

United are also reportedly setting their sights on one of Brazil’s most exciting defenders, Luis Eduardo.

According to AS, United and Chelsea have both ‘made contact’ with Gremio for the centre-back, which could see ‘offers’ arrive ‘in the coming weeks’.

The two Premier League giants have been impressed by Eduardo’s exceptional performances at the U17 World Cup, where he played seven times as Brazil finished third.

The 17-year-old has ‘tremendous speed’ and has been clocked at an incredible 38km/h in the Brazilian Serie A.

Gremio’s ‘diamond in the rough’ has a significant release clause worth €60m (£53m).