Tyler Morton could be set for a quick return to the Premier League in 2026 after his impressive form since moving to France in the summer, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Liverpool sold the 23-year-old midfielder to Lyon in a deal worth around £15million in August. Morton has been outstanding since crossing the Channel, and we can confirm that a number of Premier League clubs have been following him closely in recent weeks.

The big three central midfielder names that are doing the rounds in the Premier League heading into 2026 are Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba – and Morton’s future could actually be intrinsically tied to that trio.

This is because we can confirm that Palace, Forest and Brighton are amongst the clubs watching Morton closely.

Away from that trio, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Everton have all been keeping tabs on the Englishman’s progress of late too, though their interest has not been taken any further at this stage.

We understand Morton is delighted with his form in France and how things have gone for him.

Sources state that while Lyon are not looking to sell, the chance to more than double their money in 12 months will likely be too much for the French club to resist, given their recent financial struggles.

Liverpool – who some fans will be wondering why they let Morton go in the summer – have been keeping tabs on him too, but they don’t have a buy-back clause. Although, they do possess a 20 per cent sell-on.

Morton move could help Man Utd

Forest targeting the former England U21 international represents good news for Manchester United, who are hoping to prise Anderson away from the City Ground.

Dean Jones reported for TEAMtalk earlier on Tuesday that United qualifying for the Champions League will give them a better chance of winning the race for Anderson.

Ruben Amorim’s side have made him their No 1 midfield target but face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Jones also revealed on Monday that Tottenham are showing interest in both Baleba and Wharton. They are more likely to swoop for Wharton as Baleba’s huge £100million (€114m / $132m) price tag is prohibitive.

Man Utd transfers: Arsenal striker tussle; Semenyo latest

Meanwhile, United look set to provide Arsenal with competition for a lethal Bundesliga centre-forward.

He is available for €50m (£44m) thanks to a release clause in his contract.

United have also re-entered the chase for Antoine Semenyo, having decided to prioritise moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the summer.

But rivals Manchester City have made contact for the winger, and we can reveal what he thinks about their interest.