Man Utd transfers: Euro giants prepare astronomical offer for unwanted star as exodus begins

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer and are looking to offload stars who aren’t part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s long-term plans.

The co-owner wants to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects, meaning ageing stars who are past their prime will be moved on.

Raphael Varane is one of those Man Utd are willing to let go this summer and the player’s representatives are working hard on finding him a new club.

The 31-year-old’s contract is only valid until the end of the season. The Red Devils have the option to extend it by another year, but reports suggest they may not trigger that clause.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood: Man Utd D-day approaches as Ratcliffe nears huge decision on forward’s sale

This is because they cannot justify paying Varane an eye-watering £340,000 per week after he has fallen down the pecking order, with injuries limiting his playing time.

As things stand, Varane will be available on a free transfer in the summer. As previously reported, his entourage has ‘offered’ his services to his former club Real Madrid.

However, a new contender has now emerged in the race for his signature.

Galatasaray prepare mega-offer for Man Utd star

According to Turkish outlet Miliyet, Galatasaray are ‘showing an interest’ in signing Varane this summer.

The European giants are looking to bring in a replacement for former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, who has impressed this season and is reportedly a target for Newcastle and AC Milan.

It’s noted that it would require a ‘huge operation’ to sign Varane. They are preparing a ‘€40m plus package in an attempt to lure the experienced centre-back to Turkey.’

Galatasaray are prepared to offload stars such as former Man Utd man Wilfried Zaha and Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo in order to fund their move for Varane.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keeping close tabs on the Frenchman’s situation, though, and they would be able to meet his wage demands with ease.

With that in mind, everything points towards Varane leaving Man Utd this summer. Man Utd are already looking at centre-back targets to replace him.

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite remains high on Ratcliffe’s shortlist, while Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Juventus’ Gleison Bremer are also admired.

With the futures of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans also in doubt, the Red Devils may have to sign more than one new defender.

DON’T MISS: Jadon Sancho: How star is excelling at Dortmund as Man Utd return chances heighten