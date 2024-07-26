Man Utd transfers: Everton star ‘has the power’ over club after HUGE demand in light of offer from Red Devils

Jarrad Branthwaite has been told he has the power over Everton

Manchester United continue to linger in the thoughts of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, as he has reportedly rejected a contract offer, and been told he “has the power” over his club.

A star centre-back has been front and centre of the thoughts at Old Trafford this summer. Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Branthwaite have all been more than just the subject of interest from United.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone to each man at some point to get them to agree to join the club.

Each man was happy to, but Yoro is the only central defender whose club, Lille, United have managed to convince, too.

Getting Everton to let Branthwaite go has been a particularly hard sell, as the Red Devils lodged two bids far below the £70million asking price.

But they did offer the defender a contract prior to that, and that, and their incessant desire to land him, is causing problems for the Toffees.

Indeed, it was reported that Branthwaite had been offered a £160,000-per-week contract by United, which he quickly agreed to.

And it has recently been reported that the defender has been offered an improved new deal by Everton.

Branthwaite rejects contract offer

It is said that he has rejected the terms offered to him by his club. That United offered so much more than Everton is the main reason for that.

Branthwaite seemingly still has the Premier League giants on his mind after they made efforts to sign him, but crucially, he has the £160,000 offer on his mind.

Unless Everton can agree to pay him that, it’s said Branthwaite will not be penning a new deal at the club.

And according to Stuart Pearce, the defender currently has the power over his club, but has been advised that staying put for another season could be good for him.

Branthwaite has power over Everton

“I think at his age it wouldn’t be a bad thing for him to stay at Everton for another season under Sean Dyche,” he said on talkSPORT.

“But you would be very, very flattered with clubs like Manchester United coming knocking. The power is with the player at this moment in time.

“Don’t get too excited or too downbeat if a transfer happens or doesn’t happen would be my advice.

“Let things pan out as they are. The clubs can agree a deal and there’s a sticking point at the moment from valuation.”

Branthwaite might have no choice but to stay put at Everton this summer, but he could attempt to agitate for a move beyond that, when more sides could come in for him after a second Premier League campaign.

