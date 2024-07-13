Manchester United have somewhat surprisingly agreed to sell defender Willy Kambwala abroad in a move that could be completed on Sunday, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the fee, contract details and additional clauses in the deal.

Kambwala has been in the Manchester United setup since 2020 and last season was his breakthrough campaign, as he made his first 10 appearances for the senior team, including eight in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup.

However, he is now on the verge of leaving Man Utd after entering the final year of his contract and rejecting a new deal due to his place in the pecking order. In recent hours, LaLiga side Villarreal have made strong progress towards a transfer for the defender.

Transfer expert Romano has now confirmed the value of the transfer to Man Utd – who will not be losing sight of the player completely.

In a post on X, Romano has stated Man Utd will receive a transfer fee of €10m from Villarreal, which equates to near £8.4m. However, some of that amount consists of add-ons.

Kambwala is due to undergo a medical with Villarreal on Sunday, after which he can put pen to paper on a contract until 2029 with the club.

However, he might not fulfil its whole five-year duration. Romano has confirmed that Man Utd will retain a buyback clause for Kambwala, as well as a sell-on clause.

It means that if Kambwala impresses in LaLiga, Man Utd would have the opportunity to either re-sign him or profit further from his potential future sale.

Man Utd bank profit for Kambwala

Man Utd are believed to have paid €4m to sign Kambwala from Sochaux in the first place, so will be making a profit.

Erik ten Hag’s side are aiming to reinvest in their backline over the coming weeks. They have already released Raphael Varane from their centre-back options, but have handed a new deal to Jonny Evans.

Plans are in place to sign at least one new starting centre-back. The club have recently been working on deals for Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite, but not all of those pursuits are obstacle-free.

For example, Everton are standing firm with their valuation of Branthwaite, while Yoro would prefer to wait and see if Real Madrid make a move to sign him from Lille.

Earlier in the transfer window, Man Utd were hoping to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s other club, Nice, but UEFA regulations prevented the two clubs from doing business with each other.