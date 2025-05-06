There has been a big update on Man Utd's transfer plans

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have big plans at Manchester United this summer and it could see a plethora of stars be sold, with a report naming Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes among four players who will definitely be kept.

Man Utd have endured their worst ever season in the Premier League, having won just 10 times from 35 games so far. They sit way down in 15th place, just one point above fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur.

For some time now, Ruben Amorim’s side have been focusing solely on the Europa League, as winning the competition would put them in next season’s Champions League.

United already have one foot in the final after beating Athletic Club 3-0 away from home in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

But Amorim knows that a major overhaul is needed in the summer to fire United up the Premier League and help them do well in the Champions League, should they get there.

According to the Daily Star, Ratcliffe and the rest of the United hierarchy are ‘willing to sell most members of the squad provided the price is right’.

United could engineer a stunning ‘fire sale’ in order to meet spending regulations and give Amorim a massive budget to land new players who are right for his system.

The report names Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Joshua Zirkzee and Christian Eriksen as just some of the players who are up for sale.

Garnacho has been given a new £65million (€76m / $87m) price tag amid ‘strong interest’ from Chelsea.

The Blues failed to sign Garnacho in January but have continued to monitor him as they search for a new left winger.

The Argentine has looked an improved player for United in recent weeks, but he could still be on the move this summer.

Maguire, Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu are the only stars ‘immune’ to the potential exodus.

Maguire re-emerging as key Man Utd player

Maguire has significantly improved his reputation at United recently, scoring a dramatic late winner in United’s Europa League quarter-final triumph over Lyon and showing off some great wing play against Athletic Club, too.

The centre-back was previously stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag but is now viewed as an important squad member by Amorim. He is set to sign a contract extension in news which will delight Amorim.

Fernandes has been the subject of an ‘official offer’ from the Saudis, according to reports, though United have absolutely no intention to let him leave.

It would be tough for United fans to see both Garnacho and Mainoo join new sides, as they are two very promising stars who could help the club get back to the top level in the coming years.

INEOS could also admit they have made some mistakes in recent transfer windows by quickly offloading 2024 signings De Ligt and Zirkzee.

