Man Utd transfers: Fulham prepare crazy £26m offer for ‘disastrous’ Ten Hag signing, with sale approved

Napoli are showing interest in a midfielder who’s endured a ‘horrific spell’ at Manchester United, though it’s Fulham who are prepared to thunder in with a sizeable bid, according to reports.

Questions have been raised over the hit-rate of signings made by Erik ten Hag. Lisandro Martinez has been an unquestionable success. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro enjoyed superb debut seasons at Old Trafford, though both have faded badly at the second time of asking.

Tyrell Malacia’s impact has been minimal, as has Mason Mount’s thanks to injury. The jury remains out on Andre Onana, Jonny Evans was a clever free agent pick-up, while Rasmus Hojlund has shown glimpses he’ll prove value for money in the long run.

A series of loan signings have been sanctioned too, with Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat arriving ahead of the current campaign.

Reguilon was sent back to Tottenham in January, while Amrabat’s stint in Manchester has been anything but successful.

Man Utd paid a hefty loan fee of £8.5m to sign the Moroccan midfielder from Fiorentina. The agreement also contains an option to buy worth £21.4m.

Amrabat has largely flopped in the Premier League and has received just 646 minutes of action – some of which came while deputising in the injury-ravaged left-back position.

Various sources have all confirmed Man Utd will not activate their option to buy in Amrabat’s deal. The 27-year-old will be returned to Fiorentina, though isn’t expected to remain there for long.

‘Bad blood’ sparks next exit; Fulham’s big bid

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (as cited by TheHardTackle), there is ‘bad blood’ between Amrabat and Fiorentina.

The ill will relates to Fiorentina reportedly refusing to sell Amrabat to Barcelona at a discounted rate in the last summer window prior to joining Man Utd on loan.

A permanent sale will thus be explored and despite Amrabat’s ‘horrific spell’ in the Premier League, it’s remarkably claimed Fulham are prepared to take a big chance.

They state Marco Silva’s side are ready to commit to a package worth €30m/£26m to give Amrabat a shot at proving the doubters in England wrong.

Whether signing Amrabat would only come after first selling Joao Palhinha wasn’t made clear. The two players play in the same position and Palhinha is among the Premier League’s best in the holding midfield role.

Palhinha came close to joining Bayern Munich last summer and following another stellar season, will not lack for transfer interest from big hitters this time around.

Journalist Rudy Galetti also claimed Serie A giant Napoli will be in the mix for Amrabat’s signature.

Taking to X, Galetti stated: “Napoli have also included Sofyan Amrabat – out of Man Utd’s plans – and Guido Rodriguez – as a free agent – on the list of midfielders.

“Especially in the event of [Stanislav] Lobotka’s departure, they could become concrete options.”

But if TMW are correct, it’s Fulham who are taking the initiative and are prepared to put good money on the table.

