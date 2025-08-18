Jadon Sancho rejects TWO exit offers as Man Utd deal goes up in smoke

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has rejected a move to Italian giants AS Roma, while he has also postponed talks with another club as he wants to wait for better offers to arrive, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Sancho is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans and is a member of the Man Utd ‘bomb squad’, which also includes Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea, where he registered five goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances.

The winger helped Chelsea to win the Europa Conference League and also finish fourth in the Premier League, qualifying them for the Champions League.

While Sancho did improve away from Old Trafford, he did not do enough to convince Chelsea on a permanent deal. The Blues got out of their £25m obligation to buy him as they sent United a £5m penalty fee.

Sancho has since been looking for another club to join and has held talks with Roma. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Sunday that Roma were making progress in their bid to sign the 25-year-old, having agreed an initial loan deal with United that included a conditional obligation to buy for £20m.

But sources informed us that Sancho was hesitant to lower his £250,000-a-week wages to join Roma.

Romano has now provided an update on the situation via three separate posts on X, formerly Twitter. In the first, he wrote that Sancho is ‘not accepting Roma’s proposal’.

United were ‘ready to accept’ Roma’s £20m loan-to-buy offer, but no agreement has been reached between the player and Serie A club over personal terms.

In his third post about Sancho, Romano added that Sancho’s agent has ‘informed Roma of their decision not to accept’.

Besiktas have also shown strong interest in the Englishman, viewing him as a potential statement signing for the Super Lig.

Besiktas are also willing to pay £20m for Sancho, which would please United. They ‘called two weeks ago’ to discuss a possible move, but ‘no fresh contacts’ have happened since then and the deal is on ‘standby’.

Sancho wants to see if any other offers come in from Europe’s top five leagues before he considers a switch to Besiktas.

He will only enter negotiations with Besiktas if he is still at United when the regular transfer window shuts on September 1.

Turkey’s transfer window does not close until September 12 and their top flight often saves players who are desperately searching for a club, such as Victor Osimhen last summer. Sancho could be next.

Juventus, Dortmund both tracking Jadon Sancho

TEAMtalk understands that, interestingly, Sancho was more open to adjusting his wages during talks with Juventus than Roma.

While Roma have missed out on Sancho, they could have more success in landing another United player.

Juve, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all monitoring developments closely, sources state.

Juve have been heavily linked with Sancho over the past few months. They would be able to offer the forward more money than Roma, as well as the kind of international club stature he is looking for.

Dortmund have rescued Sancho before and they could once again emerge as serious contenders. Sancho has very fond memories from his time at Dortmund as his brilliant first spell there convinced United to spend £73m on him in July 2021.

