Marcus Rashford is in talks over his next move

Marcus Rashford is in discussions to leave Manchester United this summer, though not with Aston Villa, while a journalist has revealed the forward’s enticing new price tag.

Rashford headed to Villa Park on loan in January after being told he has no future at Man Utd by head coach Ruben Amorim. Villa have the option to sign the England star permanently for £40million (€47m / $53m), should they feel he is back to his best.

Rashford has indeed looked far better at Villa than he has done in recent seasons with United.

He has put in exciting performances in the Champions League, including against Paris Saint-Germain, and has notched four goals and six assists in 17 outings.

But Rashford’s chances of joining Unai Emery’s side permanently took a hit recently when it emerged that he will likely miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old could end up securing a dream move to Barcelona, though.

Sky Sport Switzerland reporter Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Barca have taken action to sign Rashford after months of speculation.

Barca have ‘advanced’ their pursuit of him by opening ‘talks to agree personal terms’.

Rashford has ‘expressed his desire to play for Barca’ and Hansi Flick’s team are ready to give him that chance. Negotiations are being aided by well-known agent Pini Zahavi.

Villa ‘have no intention’ of triggering their £40m buy option, it is claimed, despite Rashford’s return to form.

United, meanwhile, are ‘keen to part ways’ with their academy graduate via a sale, as this would boost Amorim’s transfer budget.

While they could have received £40m from Villa if that move had gone ahead, Tavolieri states that United are now willing to do business at just €35m (£30m / $40m).

Barcelona adjusting finances for Marcus Rashford move

That could end up being an absolute steal if Rashford’s next club manages to get him back to shining on the biggest stage.

While Barca may struggle to pay £30m outright for Rashford currently, they are ‘working on several departures’ to free up funds.

The Blaugrana are ‘confident’ they will strike a deal for Rashford once they have enough money to begin talks with United.

This report comes after it emerged on April 17 that the attacker still ‘dreams’ of starring for Barca, despite his spell at Villa.

Barca are ‘determined’ to land Rashford, with some Spanish outlets claiming they are willing to pay £34m (€40m / $45m) for him. But it seems they could actually get Rashford for even less in the coming months.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on April 29 that not all United chiefs are completely against Rashford returning to Old Trafford and playing for the club again next season, though it is unlikely given Amorim’s firm stance.

