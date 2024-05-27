Man Utd transfers: Mason Greenwood return date confirmed as Sir Jim Ratcliffe nears major decision

The future of Mason Greenwood will be one of the biggest stories of the summer and the date when he’ll return to Manchester United is confirmed.

It was announced last year that the 22-year-old would not be playing for the Red Devils again after an internal investigation into his arrest and the subsequent dropping of charges against him.

Greenwood was loaned out to Getafe at the start of 2023/24 and has rebuilt his career by scoring 10 goals and making six assists in 36 matches for the Spanish club.

His performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli all considering moves for him this summer.

Man Utd are keen to find a buyer for him but TEAMtalk sources say that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will NOT accept a cut-price fee despite the controversy surrounding him.

The Red Devils are also open to another loan for Greenwood if they fail to find a buyer but there is still a chance that he’ll be reintegrated into their squad in a major U-turn.

READ MORE: Next Man Utd manager: Erik ten Hag decision MADE as duo land first blows in fight for Old Trafford hotseat

Mason Greenwood could be back at Man Utd very soon

Greenwood appeared to confirm that Getafe’s 2-1 defeat to Mallorca on Sunday would be his final game for the LaLiga side.

Incredibly grateful to the Getafe family and fans for an amazing season, thank you for making me feel welcomed and one of your own,” Greenwood wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I enjoyed every second, alongside my teammates and club. A bittersweet ending, but it was a pleasure to play for you, I wish you all the best.”

It’s no secret that Getafe would love to loan Greenwood for another season, but the winger has other ideas in mind.

The Athletic have confirmed that Man Utd’s preference would be to sell Greenwood but “all options remain on the table” at this stage.

His loan with Getafe officially ends on June 30th and the Red Devils will reportedly “discuss Greenwood’s options with him and his family in the coming weeks.”

Should they fail to secure a move for him before the end of next month, a return to training at Carrington “could be on the cards.”

It is uncertain whether this would mean Greenwood would start training with the first team again, but Man Utd are contractually unable to prevent his return.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd, Man City set for mega showdown after Bayern star turns down contract offer; twist emerges in Liverpool Chiesa chase

Ratcliffe has vowed to look again at the forward’s situation and no doubt that process is already going on behind the scenes.

If the Man Utd co-owner decides he is willing to give him another chance at Old Trafford, whoever replaces Erik ten Hag as manager – if the Dutchman is sacked – will likely have some say in what Greenwood’s future will be.

The clock is now ticking over whether Man Utd are able to find a buyer for him.