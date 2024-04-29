Man Utd transfers: Euro giant accelerate Mason Greenwood signing after Prem side’s shock enquiry

A Premier League side are believed to have made a shock enquiry into the signing of Mason Greenwood who Manchester United will let go this summer, though a report claims a transfer to an Italian giant is far likelier.

Greenwood has rebuilt his career in Spain during an impressive loan spell with Getafe. The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and provided six assists for the Madrid-based side and has also earned rave reviews for his increasingly mature displays and willingness to muck in defensively.

Greenwood’s talent has never been in question, though whether he has a future at Old Trafford is a different debate entirely.

Speaking in mid-March, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Man Utd have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but [the] feeling is that [the] club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids.

“Man Utd could cash in on Greenwood this summer, [they’re] waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks.”

Man Utd received a furious backlash when they explored the idea of reintegrating Greenwood back into their set-up last summer. Any such attempts to bring Greenwood in from the cold this time around are expected to draw the same response.

A sale may well represent the best outcome for all parties and given Greenwood is a homegrown player, the proceeds will count as pure profit on United’s balance sheet.

Getafe have signalled their intention to re-sign Greenwood, though via a second loan spell. A permanent exit makes far more sense for United who are expected to overhaul an under-performing squad this summer.

Italian outlets Calciomercato and La Gazzetta dello Sport have both confirmed Greenwood is on Juventus’ radar.

The Turin club faltered in Serie A this term thanks to a lacklustre attack. Indeed, their mark of 47 goals pales in comparison to title winners Inter Milan who’ve bagged 81 goals.

Greenwood is being sought as a high-powered addition to their forward line and per the latest from Gazzetta, the forward is the No 1 attacking target of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Juve hoping for cut-price deal; Prem enquiry claim

Monday’s print edition of the newspaper revealed the Juventus director is 100 percent convinced by Greenwood.

Furthermore, it’s claimed ‘many at Man Utd no longer want to see him,’ and as such, ‘a permanent transfer in the summer is more than a possibility.’

It’s claimed United’s desire to sell could result in Juventus securing a cut-price deal. How much they’d offer wasn’t made clear, though Marca previously stated Man Utd would hope to collect £43m/€50m.

A transfer to Juventus does look there for the making, though they may have to act quickly.

Indeed, TEAMtalk has learned one as yet unnamed Premier League side are understood to have made an enquiry into the signing of Greenwood.

Such a move would be a controversial one, though it cannot be argued Greenwood possesses the level of talent many a side wishes they had in their ranks.

Nevertheless, a transfer out of England entirely and another fresh start – this time in Turin – appears a far likelier outcome at this stage.

