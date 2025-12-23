Manchester United are very happy with Mason Mount, who in-turn is very happy at Old Trafford, and there is little thought of him departing the club any time soon, our sources have confirmed.

Mount finally looks to have put his injury concerns behind him and has featured in 14 games for Ruben Amorim so far this season. It has been suggested in some quarters that Mount could be one of the players that Man Utd move on from in 2026 – but that has been denied by sources close to both the club and player.

Mount has endured a torrid time with injuries since his £60million move from Chelsea to United in 2023.

But now Mount is enjoying the best run of game time since moving north. Indeed, he has already started more games this season than at any other point in his United career.

Mount is very happy under Amorim, and the United boss is delighted with how he has overcome his injuries.

Sources with knowledge of the situation, from the club and player side, have expressed shock to us that he has been linked with an exit.

We are told that Mount is fully focused on United heading into January, and the belief from within the club is that he can push on and earn a place in England’s World Cup squad.

In terms of Mount’s future, he has two and a half years left on his current deal with an option for another year, and there are no thoughts of him leaving anytime soon.

