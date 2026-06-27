Tchouameni to Man Utd gets DOUBLE boost as sublime £70m deal ramps up

Manchester United have overcome two obstacles in their pursuit of Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, according to two transfer reporters, with a brilliant £70million (€81m) deal seemingly now on the cards.

Man Utd are in the process of transforming their midfield, having already agreed to pay £35m for Atalanta’s Ederson. The Red Devils could build on that transfer by adding two more midfielders to their ranks, as they are battling Tottenham Hotspur for West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and also need a successor for Casemiro in the No 6 role.

INEOS have reportedly hatched a new plan to convince Fernandes to snub Spurs in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United see Tchouameni as an ideal replacement for Casemiro, having admired the Frenchman for several years.

On Monday, Romano outlined two issues blocking the move. First of all, he said Madrid have ‘yet to open doors to an exit’. Secondly, Romano claimed Tchouameni’s huge wages would pose a problem for United.

But Ben Jacobs has taken an opposing view on the player’s salary. He told The United Stand: “Tchouameni’s wages are not an issue in my opinion.

“Manchester United would be prepared to make a player like that one of their top earners.

“They’re not in that territory of £300,000 [per week] Rashford, Sancho-type wages, but nor is Tchouameni by the way.

“So I’m not aware that personal terms with Tchouameni would be a problem.

“The challenge is, what midfielder do Real sign? Is it in Tchouameni’s position? Even if it isn’t, do they bring in enough funds elsewhere, or do they need one big sale to make a play at Enzo Fernandez?

“Jose Mourinho has said he wants Enzo Fernandez, and this is why talks are expected to begin between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

“So I doubt Man Utd would be walking away from a prospective Tchouameni deal [based] on wages.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid warm to Man Utd deal

“I think they would hold some optimism that if the player genuinely becomes available, it’s a viable move.”

And according to fellow journalist Nico Shira, Mourinho’s arrival at the Bernabeu has increased the chances of Madrid selling Tchouameni.

‘Aurelien Tchouameni is not central in Jose Mourinho’s plans and so he could leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window,’ Shira wrote.

Madrid are understood to be willing to sell the 26-year-old if United offer £70m.

Meanwhile, a top source has confirmed United are eyeing two left-sided Premier League stars worth a combined £110m.