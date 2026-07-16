Man Utd contact for €30m Inter star revealed as £40m Fulham ace discussed

Manchester United have made an approach for an Inter Milan full-back, according to a journalist, while we can reveal Old Trafford chiefs are discussing a potential move for a Fulham midfielder.

Man Utd have finally got their summer transfer window up and running this week, signing Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow and Youri Tielemans. Santos and Tielemans will form part of their new-look midfield, while Darlow will provide backup for first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

United are also searching for a third midfielder to complete their rebuild in the centre of the pitch, alongside a left-back and centre-half. The potential capture of a new left winger will likely depend on whether Marcus Rashford secures a transfer or is reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s squad.

United have been linked with a move for Inter star Carlos Augusto to strengthen the left-back position…

Man Utd make ‘enquiry’

United made contact with Inter in April to tee up potential talks for four-time Brazil international Augusto, Ben Jacobs has revealed.

The Red Devils want a left-back who can provide Luke Shaw with competition and cover next season, as they prepare to return to Champions League football.

In an interview with The United Stand, Jacobs said: “Lewis Hall will speak to Eddie Howe and the Newcastle hierarchy, and it’s, ‘New deal or sale?’

“The player is aware of formative interest. Lewis Hall either wants to be a starter for Newcastle or somewhere else.

“I’ve heard Man Utd made an enquiry in April for Carlos Augusto, and they’ve assessed some young names like Oliver Scarles [West Ham], but the main priority will be trying to find somebody who is a starter and a specialist on that left-hand side.”

Augusto, who is Federico Dimarco’s backup at Inter, is thought to be available for €25-30m (£21-25m).

Hall is United’s No 1 left-back target though, and we revealed on Monday that INEOS are determined to beat Chelsea to a £60m deal for the English talent.

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Fulham star wanted

United have reignited their interest in Fulham’s Sander Berge as a potential third midfield addition, we can confirm.

Berge was included on an extensive shortlist earlier this summer and is now being discussed by club officials internally after other targets fell off the radar.

Our sources state that United have made fresh contact for the 28-year-old Norwegian and are weighing up a potential £40m move.

We understand Manu Kone, Felix Nmecha and Ayyoub Bouaddi are also under consideration, though the latter is closer to joining rivals Manchester City.

Camavinga decision

Camavinga is another midfielder United have looked at, but the Frenchman would rather stay at Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the following: “Let me clarify something on Camavinga. Manchester United have not started an official negotiation for Camavinga.

“Before starting any club-to-club negotiation with Real Madrid, the point is what the player wants to do.

“The understanding is that Camavinga still wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid. Camavinga wants to be a Real Madrid player.

“So unless Man Utd are able to get the green light from Camavinga, it’s pointless to go to Real Madrid and start the negotiation.”