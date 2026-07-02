Manchester United could swiftly strike to make Carlos Baleba their statement midfield signing this summer, though two other targets are ahead of him on the club’s shortlist, a journalist has revealed.

Man Utd held talks for Baleba last summer after being dazzled by his dominant performances for Brighton & Hove Albion. According to The Athletic, United ‘reached an agreement over personal terms’ with Baleba, who was keen to make the switch.

That prompted United to contact Brighton. However, that is where the transfer fell through, as Brighton demanded a whopping £100million to sell.

The speculation affected Baleba in the early stages of last season, and it took him several months to start putting in top-quality displays once again.

Due to that drop in form, Brighton have reduced their asking price for the 22-year-old to £70-80m.

According to Ben Jacobs, United are in pole position for Baleba due to the groundwork they have already completed over a potential deal.

But Jacobs added that United would prefer to move for Aurelien Tchouameni or Alex Scott currently, while Ayyoub Bouaddi has also appeared on their radar.

“I sense they’ve got other targets ahead of Baleba,” he told The United Stand. “But it’s a deal they don’t really need to prioritise as much as others, because that is a scenario of a player who wants Man Utd, who has loose personal terms in place from last summer.

“So if they want to do Baleba, they just have to go to Brighton. Above him would be Tchouameni and Alex Scott, if he becomes genuinely available.

“Bouaddi is another really interesting one. Man Utd have muscled their way into that conversation, even though Manchester City are there as well. Bayern and Chelsea are the other ones to watch.

Ayyoub Bouaddi a new option for Man Utd

“But with Bouaddi, it might be the case that the preference is given towards clubs that try and sign the player and then send him back to Lille for another season.

“Because he’s so young, Lille’s perspective is there’s two deals to be had. The first is €100m (£86m) if you want an immediate signing, let’s see if that price drops.

“The second price is more like €75-80m (£64-68.5m), and that’s for a deal that sends him back on loan, or has a pre-agreement and then has a scenario where you get the player in summer 2027.”

United are re-considering their options after missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

It emerged earlier on Thursday that United are prioritising a deal for Tchouameni over the likes of Baleba and Adam Wharton.

But United have hit a triple stumbling block in the pursuit of the Real Madrid star.