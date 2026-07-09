Man Utd in talks for £50m ‘top’ winger target despite Liverpool hijack

Manchester United are reportedly pushing to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of Crysencio Summerville, with West Ham United forced to consider a sale at a significant discount.

Man Utd have mainly focused on bolstering their midfield so far this summer, having lost out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes but struck an agreement for Atalanta’s Ederson. We can confirm Ederson’s switch to Old Trafford remains on, despite speculation the move could collapse.

United have also agreed a £50m deal with Chelsea for Andrey Santos, with the 22-year-old set to undergo a medical ahead of penning a five-year contract.

The Red Devils have also been targeting Aurelien Tchouameni in recent weeks, though he looks set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid. We can reveal that United are now chasing one of his French compatriots instead.

In addition to two or three midfielders, United are aiming to sign a left winger and left-back this summer.

Sky Sports revealed on July 1 that West Ham’s Summerville has become INEOS’ ‘top’ and ‘leading’ target for the left wing position.

United are hoping their move for the Dutch star will be more successful than their failed pursuit of his former team-mate Fernandes, who has joined Spurs.

According to an update from Sky Sports, Summerville ‘remains the No 1 target on the left wing’, and United ‘have held initial, exploratory talks with West Ham over a deal’ for the World Cup goalscorer.

The report adds: ‘His future is expected to be clarified in the coming weeks after Netherlands were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco.

‘United ideally want to sign him using funds from the sale of Marcus Rashford, who is set to return to Old Trafford once his post-World Cup break is finished.’

We revealed on Saturday that West Ham previously set Summerville’s price tag at £70m, but he has a relegation release clause worth over £40m in his contract.

We expect the final fee to be around £50m once add-ons are included.

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Man Utd, Liverpool both want Crysencio Summerville

United face competition for Summerville, as it emerged on Tuesday that Liverpool are trying to hijack their move.

Chelsea are tracking the situations of both Summerville and his West Ham team-mate Jarrod Bowen, too.

Despite those threats, Old Trafford is understood to be the 24-year-old’s dream destination, putting United in the driving seat.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Rashford staying at United could ‘complicate’ their move for Summerville.

Our sources state that United are open to reintegrating Rashford into Michael Carrick’s squad next season if he fails to secure a permanent transfer abroad.

Ideally, though, United want to cash in, and the Englishman himself hopes to join Barcelona permanently.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could get the ultimate revenge on United by beating them to a key midfield target.