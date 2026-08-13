Man Utd reach decision on signing PSG star Ibrahim Mbaye after Liverpool cool interest

Manchester United have decided to hold talks for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye after his move to Liverpool stalled, according to a report.

Mbaye is pushing to leave PSG this summer as he is concerned about his lack of game time in the French capital. The 18-year-old right winger knows that regular starts at a high level will be crucial if he is to reach his top-class potential.

We revealed last week that Liverpool had intensified talks to sign Mbaye as they looked to beat Manchester City to his capture.

At that stage, Liverpool appeared happy to pay €50m (£43m) for him.

But Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday morning that Liverpool are no longer planning to bid for Mbaye.

“Ibrahim Mbaye. Liverpool spoke with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, for several days,” the journalist said.

“But my information is that PSG believe that [Liverpool] signing Barcola and Mbaye means spending almost €200m [£171m]. So that would be a crazy package to spend on two players.

“My understanding is that Liverpool’s plan is to sign two wingers by the end of the window, especially if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham.

“If Gakpo goes to Tottenham, and Liverpool sign Barcola, there is still space for one more winger.

“But at the moment, the price made by PSG for Mbaye is considered too expensive.”

And in a shock new twist, Spanish outlet AS report that Man Utd are among the top clubs looking to sign Mbaye following Liverpool’s decision not to proceed.

Man Utd have made an ‘enquiry’ to see whether the teenager would be open to moving to Old Trafford, and the exact figure PSG want to sell.

United have ‘set their sights’ on signing Mbaye, with the report describing him as a ‘gem’ and a ‘diamond in the rough’.

In addition to Michael Carrick’s side, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Roma are just some of the other sides keen on landing him.

Were Mbaye to join United, then he would compete with the likes of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo for minutes at right wing.

Liverpool fans seeing Mbaye sign for United would be very frustrating indeed. But Romano insists Liverpool are pressing ahead with talks for Barcola, their No 1 target.

“If you look at Bradley Barcola, probably the story of the night in terms of transfers, is about the French winger,” he said.

“Because Barcola was not playing one single minute for Paris Saint-Germain [in the UEFA Super Cup]. And also if you look at Barcola’s face, [it] looks very clear that the player is probably thinking about leaving the club.

Man Utd could sign Mbaye as Liverpool pursue Barcola

“As of today, while there is the chance to go to Liverpool, Barcola’s face is speaking for himself.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool. The personal terms are almost in place, it’s not a problem.

“Barcola is attracted by Liverpool, Barcola is wanted by Liverpool.

“Now it’s on the club-to-club negotiations. There are daily negotiations. Liverpool and PSG are in direct, club-to-club talks.

“The big news of the night is PSG’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he said: ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen with him, we will see in the next days, we are negotiating.’

“When Al-Khelaifi, who usually is very clear on the players who should stay, says that Barcola’s future is still open, it means only one thing: the deal is absolutely on.”

Meanwhile, United could move for a Real Madrid star after being told Myles Lewis-Skelly is off limits, as per a report.