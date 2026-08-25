Lewis Hall to Man Utd timeline set as new Alejandro Balde issue emerges

Manchester United have decided when they will reopen talks for Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, while a move for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde could prove problematic, according to a report.

Bolstering central midfield was the priority for Man Utd heading into the summer transfer window, and they added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to Michael Carrick’s squad before agreeing a £70million deal with Brighton for Carlos Baleba. United finally look set to round off their midfield rebuild with that crucial third signing, as Baleba has passed a medical ahead of officially joining.

United have also decided it is pivotal they land a left-back to compete with Luke Shaw in the final stages of the window. United officials are concerned about Shaw’s ability to play in both Premier League and Champions League games this season, given his injury record.

The Red Devils made contact with Newcastle for Hall earlier this summer after establishing the 21-year-old as their top target for the left-back position.

However, Newcastle told Man Utd that they will not sell Hall under any circumstances, a stance reiterated by new head coach Matthias Jaissle after the 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

The Manchester Evening News report that Hall remains United’s ‘dream left-back signing’, and that Carrick’s side ‘plan to reignite their interest in Hall next summer’.

United will likely need to offer £70m or more to convince Newcastle to sell the England star next year, depending on how he performs this season.

The report also provides clarity on United’s interest in fellow left-back Balde.

The 22-year-old has warmed to the idea of leaving Barca for Old Trafford, prompting United to hold talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

However, relations between United and Barca are ‘frosty’ after Marcus Rashford’s permanent switch to the Camp Nou collapsed.

United were ‘irked’ when Barca wanted to pay less than their £26m buy option for Rashford.

Barca tried to sign the winger on a second loan deal, but United were never going to accept such a solution. Rashford is now back in the United squad, while Barca have signed wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead.

Balde to Man Utd appears tricky

The ‘dynamic’ between the two clubs ‘could affect a potential deal for Alejandro Balde’, the report claims.

According to the MEN, ‘United sources have downplayed their chances of signing the defender’.

Barca want £30m for the Spaniard and are unwilling to sanction any loan deal. United, however, ‘are unlikely to spend £30m on a left-back’ given their desire to finally land Hall next summer.

Instead, Carrick’s side might sign a cheaper left-back than Balde before returning for Hall in 2027.

RB Leipzig captain David Raum has been linked, but he is rated at £30m, just like Balde.

The most likely solution is Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander. He has an enticing release clause worth €16m (£14m).

Meanwhile, United have also been linked with a move for one of Brighton’s biggest stars in addition to Baleba.