Stunning £100m Man Utd move gets green light as eight stars targeted

Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer have both been linked with Man Utd

Manchester United have been given a boost as they try to prise Morgan Rogers away from Aston Villa, while the Red Devils could pursue as many as eight new players in a transformative summer window.

Man Utd are huge fans of Rogers, who put up 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances for Villa this season. The attacking midfielder even scored in the Europa League final as Villa won their first European trophy in 44 years.

Rogers has been described as United’s ‘first choice’ target for the left wing position. Given the Englishman’s versatility, he could eventually succeed Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role, too.

Morgan Rogers to Man Utd latest

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that United remain ‘keen’ on signing Rogers this summer but will face competition from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, with the Gunners described as ‘serious contenders’.

Rogers is ‘expected’ to leave Villa so he can test himself at one of the most illustrious clubs in the world. A lucrative sale would also help Villa’s financial situation.

While the 23-year-old is ‘calm’ about remaining with Villa beyond the World Cup, Jacobs reports that Unai Emery’s side are ‘prepared to sell before the tournament’ if United, Chelsea, PSG or Arsenal submit ‘the right offer’.

Jacobs states that Villa want £80million-plus for Rogers, but we revealed on May 2 that they will use Florian Wirtz’s £116m switch to Liverpool as a benchmark.

As such, Rogers will likely cost £100m, and potentially even as much as £115m.

United must watch out for Arsenal in the chase for the playmaker, as sources confirmed to us on Thursday morning that Mikel Arteta’s side are stepping up their interest in him.

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Eight deals eyed

Jacobs has also claimed up to ‘seven or eight’ new players might join Michael Carrick’s side this summer.

“I don’t think you try and break a certain number, you just have to think about your budget,” he said.

“It’s just whether they feel like they’re getting value for money, because when you’re doing six, seven, eight signings in a window, there’s a chance that you get a bit fleeced if you’re not careful in the market.

“I know people will say, ‘I just want a number, I want to know that Man United will spend £110m on Sandro Tonali‘, but it’s not that simple.

“They’ll spend above that or below that if they see value in the deal.”

United are understood to be targeting two midfielders plus a centre-forward, left winger, left-back, centre-half, right-back and goalkeeper.

Double swoop

We can confirm United are in advanced talks to sign Ederson from Atalanta for £38m, and Tonali could be their next midfield target.

Tuttomercatoweb claim United are making a ‘final push’ to get Ederson’s transfer over the line, after which they will ‘further pursue’ Newcastle’s Tonali.

TMW stated recently that an agreement between Man Utd and Newcastle for the Italy star is ‘close’.

Tonali is valued at €100m (£87m) by Newcastle.