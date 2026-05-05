Manchester United are now planning THREE moves to overhaul their midfield this summer, with INEOS ready to spend up to £150million, according to a report.

Casemiro is in the final few weeks of his Man Utd career, as the Brazilian will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. United are eager to sell fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte as Sir Jim Ratcliffe has personally greenlit his exit amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and Napoli.

Those departures will prompt United to enter the market for several new midfielders as they gear up for a potential title challenge next season.

Previous reports have largely focused on United signing two midfielders this summer. However, we revealed in November that three players could arrive to bolster the team’s engine room, which has now been confirmed by the Daily Mail’s United correspondent, Chris Wheeler.

His report states that United are ‘ready to spend £150m on signing three midfielders,’ with £80m allocated for Casemiro’s immediate replacement.

The Red Devils would love to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. But he will cost over £100m, and potentially as much as £125m.

And with Manchester City in pole position to land the England star, United are considering other options.

As things stand, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is most likely to join United in an £80m deal to replace Casemiro.

Other candidates include Sandro Tonali, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adam Wharton, though there are issues with all three of those potential pursuits.

We revealed on April 1 that United see players such as Baleba, Anderson and Wharton as better value for money than Tonali, who will also cost £100m.

Liverpool have entered talks for Wharton after United decided he is too similar to Kobbie Mainoo, while Tchouameni wants to sign a new contract at Real Madrid.

Wheeler explains how United will follow up that initial £80m deal with a second move worth around £40m to replace Ugarte.

The options that ‘fall into that category’ are Mateus Fernandes of West Ham and Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams.

INEOS also have around £20m put aside for a third midfield addition to strengthen their backup options, with Southampton’s Shea Charles a player of interest.

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Man Utd tracking a host of midfielders

United’s potential triple deal comes after they tied Mainoo down to a lucrative new contract recently.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday that a Serie A midfielder is also on United’s shortlist.

United have expressed interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes too, though Atletico Madrid are best-placed to snare him.

Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand is another option. United’s interest in the Dane dates back to Ruben Amorim’s reign, and he could be on the move for €50m (£43m) this summer.

Michael Carrick looks set to be the manager to benefit from United’s triple deal. Two crucial factors have convinced Ratcliffe to give Carrick the job permanently.

Harry Kane is another of United’s long-term targets, and the lethal striker has made a decision on a potential switch to Old Trafford.