Man Utd are in the market for a deadly new No 9

Bayer Leverkusen could lose two top stars to Manchester United this summer, according to reports, though Ruben Amorim’s side will have to fend off Chelsea.

Man Utd are gearing up for a transformative window as Amorim needs signings in numerous positions to both improve the quality of the starting eleven and make the squad a better fit for his 3-4-2-1 formation. These new arrivals will be essential if United are to rise up the Premier League table next season and get back in the top six.

Centre-forward, central midfield, right wing-back, central defence and goalkeeper are the main areas that need strengthening.

Recent reports have named United as strong suitors for Jonathan Tah, who has announced he will leave Leverkusen on a free transfer once his contract expires this summer.

Barcelona have held several rounds of talks with the centre-back’s agent, though these discussions have stalled recently. This has allowed United to enter the frame.

It was claimed on Saturday that United are accelerating their efforts to land Tah as they try to beat a host of top clubs to his signature.

According to CaughtOffside, United technical director Jason Wilcox is also keen on Tah’s Leverkusen team-mate Patrik Schick.

United’s hunt for a No 9 has been well documented and Schick is a new addition to their shortlist.

He has been in brilliant form this season, having found the back of the net 25 times in 43 matches. That includes a Bundesliga hat-trick against Heidenheim and four goals in one game versus Freiburg.

United ‘hold interest’ in Schick – having first been linked on May 1 – and are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation after learning he might be sold by Leverkusen this summer.

The German giants have informed Schick’s potential suitors that they will ‘listen to offers’ worth €30-40million (up to £34m / $45m) for him.

The Czech Republic ace may follow Tah, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong – along with manager Xabi Alonso – out of Leverkusen in the summer as his future is ‘in doubt’.

Tah, Schick gaining lots of interest

But United are not alone in chasing Tah and Schick. Newcastle are aiming to hijack Amorim’s move for Tah as they plot a ‘genuine title challenge’ next season, while Real Madrid are also in the mix.

Schick has been made aware of interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in his services. Chelsea are particularly keen on the 29-year-old and are ‘battling’ Man Utd to agree a deal for him.

United have several strikers on their radar as they push Rasmus Hojlund out the exit door.

TEAMtalk understands Victor Osimhen remains a target, despite reports to the contrary.

United will need to win the Europa League – and therefore qualify for the Champions League – before they can convince Osimhen to join.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a surprise move for Everton flop Moise Kean, who has revitalised his career with Fiorentina.

United are strongly considering a move for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap too, as his £30m relegation release clause is very enticing. Ex-United boss David Moyes wants Everton to sign Delap first, however.

