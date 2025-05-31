Man Utd prepare bid for €80m Bruno Fernandes replacement who’s stalling on new contract

Manchester United have reportedly identified Sporting CP ace Pedro Goncalves as a possible replacement for Bruno Fernandes after both Ruben Amorim and Fabrizio Romano discussed the captain’s potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes raised eyebrows after the Europa League final when he admitted he could be sold by Man Utd if the club decides to cash in on him and raise funds for their summer rebuild. The attacking midfielder has a mega-money offer to join Al-Hilal, who are long-term admirers of his.

Al-Hilal want to make Fernandes their latest statement signing and are willing to pay him an eye-watering £700,000 a week.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are also prepared to match United’s £100million (€119m / $135m) asking price for their talisman.

United must prepare for life without Fernandes in case he decides to take Al-Hilal up on their life-changing offer.

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, United recruitment chiefs have landed on Goncalves as an option to succeed from his Portuguese compatriot Fernandes.

United are ‘considering a proposal’ to reunite Amorim with his former Sporting star. Goncalves is intrigued by United’s interest and is currently stalling in contract talks with Sporting.

As Goncalves is valued at around €80m (£67m / $91m), United could sign him and still make profit by letting Fernandes go. This would in turn allow Amorim to improve other areas of his weak squad.

Goncalves would love the chance to play under Amorim again as he was visibly emotional during the coach’s last game in charge of Sporting earlier this season.

The 26-year-old can play as either a left winger or No 10 and should be able to quickly adapt to Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, having already operated in a similar system in Portugal.

DIVE DEEPER ‼ Paul Scholes brutally demands Man Utd SELL Bruno Fernandes with scathing assessment of captain

Man Utd chasing two new No 10s

This is not the first time United have been linked with Goncalves. It emerged on May 18 that he has been ‘cemented’ as a target for Amorim.

United are already poised to bring in Wolves’ Matheus Cunha but want another No 10 to support their new striker.

In addition to Goncalves, Man Utd are battling Newcastle United for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

On Friday, Amorim was asked if Fernandes had played his last game for United. He replied: “I don’t think so. I don’t know for sure. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things.

“The club can find other ways to make money. The feeling I get is that he wants to continue for sure with Man United, you never know.”

Romano has also provided his information on talks involving Fernandes’ agent and Saudi chiefs.

Man Utd transfer news: Cunha latest; double swoop

👉 Fabrizio Romano explains issue in Man Utd move for Matheus Cunha

👉 Double Man Utd raid on Prem rival ignites as journalist reveals approach for 27y/o star

👉 Man Utd make outrageous approach for 23y/o Chelsea star in Liam Delap revenge – report

POLL: Should United sell Bruno Fernandes?