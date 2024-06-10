Manchester United have been dealt a blow in pursuit of Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri as the player reportedly has a new destination in mind.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils want to upgrade their forward line this summer and En-Nesyri is someone who has been identified as a target ahead of next season.

Having scored 20 goals for Sevilla across all competitions in 2023/24, it’s no surprise that so many sides are ready to throw their hat into the ring for the 27-year-old.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti backed up the reports that Man Utd are interested in En-Nesyri and confirmed that they will submit an offer of around €15-20m in the coming days.

“Man Utd are ready to send an offer to Sevilla for Youssef En-Nesiry,” Galetti confirmed.

“The proposal will be around €15/20m. The striker already gave his approval to the possible transfer.”

However, despite En-Nesyri reportedly approving a move to Old Trafford, a spanner has since been thrown into the mix.

While the forward has shown an interest in joining Man Utd, he’s now being tipped to snub a move to the Premier League in favour of moving elsewhere.

According to Football Espana, En-Nesyri would prefer a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, despite the interest he’s received from England.

It’s thought that the Sevilla forward is ‘attracted’ to the idea of going to Saudi Arabia which could throw a spanner in the works for Man Utd.

Man Utd could look at alternative targets

With a move for En-Nesyri potentially on ice for the time being, the Red Devils could look towards some alternative targets in the coming days.

Highly-rated Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but he seemingly prefers a move to AC Milan.

The 23-year-old scored 11 league goals last season and also provided four assists to help Bologna to a fifth-place finish in Serie A.

While Zirkzee seemingly is nearing a move to Milan, recent reports have claimed that the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal cannot yet be discounted from the race to sign him yet.

A move for Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has also been floated, although given the other positions Man Utd are looking to strengthen, this sort of deal could prove too expensive.

Osimhen’s deal at Napoli reportedly contains a €130million (£110.5m) release clause which will likely have to be triggered in order to prize him out of Italy.

Rasmus Hojlund is still seen as the striker to take Man Utd forward, although the Danish international is in need of some extra support, especially with Anthony Martial set to leave.

