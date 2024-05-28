Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe to plunder Euro heavyweight for 15-assist attacking diamond in Old Trafford coup

Man Utd are still trying to land Xavi Simons this summer

Manchester United are reportedly looking to raid a European rival this summer for an impressive attacking talent who has 15 assists to his name this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to revamp the United first-team squad this summer after a dismal Premier League campaign that saw the club finish eighth, only to be rescued by last weekend’s FA Cup final win that secured a Europa League spot.

Doubts still remain over Erik ten Hag’s future, although TEAMtalk understands that the decision to sack the Dutchman has been made and will be made official as and when a replacement is lined up.

Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank have already had discussions with the club, while former Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel is also keen on the Old Trafford post.

DEEP DIVE: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

But despite the issues in the dugout, planning for fresh first-team additions continues and it appears that PSG winger Xavi Simons is once again on the club’s radar.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the Red Devils are determined to sign Simons on a season-long loan from the Ligue 1 giants.

Simons still favours Barcelona return

The big issue for United is that the Dutchman still has no real desire to play in the Premier League and would prefer a return to Barcelona.

The 21-year-old was in the La Masia academy from the age of seven to 15 before moving on but is keen on securing a switch back to Catalonia.

However, financial restrictions remain in place for the Camp Nou outfit, who have to let players leave before adding to their squad.

That leaves the door still slightly ajar for United to move for a player who had an outstanding campaign out on loan at RB Leipzig this term.

Indeed, Simons scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists from 43 appearances in all competitions as the Bundesliga outfit secured Champions League football again.

READ MORE: Casemiro next move: Saudi clubs scoff at Man Utd asking price to leave Brazilian in limbo

Simons, who can play on either wing, also flourished when played as a No.10 under Marco Rose at Leipzig and it’s that sort of versatility that Ratcliffe wants in the United squad.

The PSG star is not the only wide player on United’s radar, however, with Bilbao talent Nico Williams a well-known target while Rennes ace Desire Doue has also recently emerged as an option for whoever takes the reins at Old Trafford.