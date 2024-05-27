Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe ready to strike gold with classy midfielder signing on a free

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to be a busy man this summer as he looks to overhaul an underperforming Manchester United squad and a key midfield target could be up for grabs.

United are still savouring a hugely positive end to the season after claiming FA Cup glory against bitter rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday to book their place in next season’s Europa League.

However, Erik ten Hag’s future as Old Trafford boss continues to be the subject of intense speculation, with Mauricio Pochettino waiting in the wings after he left Chelsea.

Despite the uncertainty of who will be in charge of the Red Devils come August, Ratcliffe is still planning fresh additions to his squad – with midfield a particular area that needs an upgrade or two.

And, according to Italian news outlet Tutto Juve, Adrien Rabiot remains a possible target for United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The France international’s contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of next month, when he would then be available on a free transfer.

The report claims that Rabiot, who has also been linked with Aston Villa, would provide United with an “opportunity” to add depth to their engine room without needing to use any of their transfer budget.

It has also been stated that Newcastle are also showing an interest in signing the hugely experienced 29-year-old and are ready to go toe-to-toe with the Red Devils for his signature.

Rabiot scored five goals and added three assists in 35 games in all competitions for Juventus this season and is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or as a No.8.

Man Utd also pursuing deal for Copenhagen sensation

Meanwhile, United are also looking to bolster their forward line and remain interested in a deal for FC Copenhagen frontman Amin Chiakha.

Tipsbladet, reports that both United and Manchester City have been monitoring the striker with a view to potentially making a move this summer.

Chiakha is yet to make a first-team appearance for Copenhagen but has been a big star in the club’s youth ranks.

The 18-year-old has notched 24 goals in 37 appearances for Copenhagen’s Under-19s this season, including eight in nine matches in the UEFA Youth League.

The report claims that Juventus and Ajax have previously expressed an interest in signing Chiakha, while teams Germany and France are also keen.