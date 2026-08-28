Man Utd reach decision on new striker signing as Zirkzee exit talks ramp up

Laurie Whitwell has revealed the type of striker signing Manchester United could make if Joshua Zirkzee returns to Italy in the final days of the transfer window, with one target already having been named.

Man Utd paid Bologna £36.5million for Zirkzee in July 2024, making him the first signing of the INEOS era at Old Trafford. The Dutch centre-forward had built up a good reputation in Serie A, but things have not gone to plan for him in England.

Zirkzee has managed only nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances for United across all competitions, including just two goals last season.

The 25-year-old is edging closer to leaving United before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. According to BBC Sport, Fiorentina are in talks with United over an initial loan move for Zirkzee that would include an option to buy him next summer.

As per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have submitted a loan-to-buy offer for the attacker.

Talks between the two clubs are accelerating as Fiorentina push to strike an agreement. Zirkzee, meanwhile, has approved a transfer to Fiorentina, as he is eager to return to the Italian top flight.

During an appearance on the Talks of the Devils podcast, Whitwell revealed that Fiorentina have overtaken Juventus and Como in the race for Zirkzee’s signature, though they could face competition from Napoli.

United are plotting a striker signing to replace Zirkzee, though it does not look set to be a big outlay this summer.

“Loan is what I have heard in terms of incoming,” Whitwell said.

Fellow United reporter Andy Mitten added: “Will we see new players come in? I think it’s increasing, I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know if the player would be signed or loaned. If you lose a striker, United look light up top.”

Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic is one potential solution for the Red Devils. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Thursday that United and Tottenham Hotspur are both showing interest in the 23-year-old, who has been described as the ‘heir to Mario Mandzukic’ in Croatia.

Coincidentally, Fiorentina have shortlisted Matanovic as an alternative to Zirkzee.

Man Utd considering Igor Matanovic

Matanovic stands at 6ft 4in tall and has started the new campaign in bright fashion, having notched three goals in his first three matches.

Last season, the Germany-born Croatia international scored 15 times in 50 games for Freiburg.

Carrick’s current options up front are Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha. Sesko is expected to become their first-choice No 9 in the long run, and United do not want to impact his development with a top-class new striker signing.

Matanovic could be a sensible capture to provide competition and backup for Sesko without taking minutes from the 23-year-old.

If United agree an initial loan deal for Matanovic, then that would save money for a new left-back signing before the window closes.

Top left-back target Lewis Hall wants to join, but there is a catch.