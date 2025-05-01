Raphinha has reportedly handed Barcelona an ultimatum amid conflicting reports on Manchester United interest in the Ballon d’Or contender.

Raphinha is having the most prolific season of his career, having put up 30 goals and 25 assists in 51 outings so far. The winger, who has mainly operated on the left flank this term, has helped Barcelona put themselves in contention for a remarkable quadruple.

Hansi Flick’s side have already triumphed over Real Madrid in both the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) and Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) finals.

They are four points ahead of Los Blancos in LaLiga with five matches left and are also through to the last four of the Champions League.

A terrific 30-yard Raphinha strike hit the crossbar and went in off Yann Sommer as Barca drew 3-3 with Inter Milan in an enthralling first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Brazilian superstar is in contract talks with Barca as his current deal is due to expire in June 2027. But according to Catalan source El Nacional, those contract discussions have hit a major snag.

Raphinha has ‘made it clear’ to the Barca board that he only wants to be a starter next season and will not accept a reduced role.

The Blaugrana continue to be linked with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, a player they hold long-term interest in, though Raphinha has ‘threatened to leave’ if the Spain star joins.

Williams would be arriving at the Camp Nou to try and take up a starring role, though Raphinha has no intention of sharing minutes.

The in-form 28-year-old will tell his agent to listen to any suitable offers if Barca press ahead with their signing of Williams regardless.

Man Utd keeping tabs on Raphinha

That is where Man Utd come in. Ruben Amorim’s side have been linked with a stunning move for Raphinha on several occasions.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on March 20 that United are interested in landing Raphinha, though they know he will be expensive to snare.

Fabrizio Romano has cast doubt over the move however, with United prioritising the capture of Matheus Cunha and a new centre-forward.

Raphinha may have the opportunity to head to the Saudi Pro League if a Barca exit becomes a reality.

It emerged on April 24 that Al-Hilal are willing to give him a four-year contract worth an incredible £150m (around £720,000 a week).

They have prepared an £85.5m offer to try and tempt Barca into a sale, too.

United signing nears; Barca star to join Bayern?

Meanwhile, sources have described one United transfer as ‘very advanced’, with Amorim set to strike gold.

One of Raphinha’s Barca team-mates has been linked with United for three years, though he could go elsewhere this summer.

That is because Bayern Munich have reignited their pursuit of him.

