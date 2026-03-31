Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign highly-rated young defender Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse this summer, with sources close to the situation telling us the 23-year-old Englishman would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

The former Leeds United academy product has impressed in Ligue 1 since joining the French club in 2024 for a modest £4m (€5m, $6m) fee, establishing himself as one of the best young centre-halves on the continent.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Cresswell – branded a monster – has become a regular starter for Toulouse, showcasing strong aerial ability, composure on the ball and leadership qualities that have caught the eye of several Premier League sides. His performances have significantly boosted his market value, with Toulouse understood to be holding out for a substantial fee in excess of €25-30 million (up to £26m, $35m).

Interest in Cresswell intensified during the January 2026 transfer window. Brighton & Hove Albion had a bid of around €24 million (£21m, $28m) rejected, while Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg saw multiple offers turned down, including packages rising to €23-25 million (£22m, $29m).

Crystal Palace also made enquiries about potential deal structures, and West Ham United – long-term admirers – maintained their monitoring without securing a move. Toulouse, however, were determined to retain their defensive asset until at least the end of the season.

However, all that is set to change this summer, with the Ligue 1 outfit relatively powerless and unwilling to block a big-money deal going through.

Heading into the summer, we can reveal that all the above still retain an interest, while former side Leeds, too, are also in the conversation – fuelled by their mid-season alteration to a 3-5-2 formation – though are not seen as frontrunners. They are looking to secure safety before going big for potential targets in the summer.

However, as the summer window approaches, Manchester United are positioning themselves very strongly for a deal…

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Cresswell willing to give Man Utd transfer his green light

Sources confirm the club, guided by figures such as Jason Wilcox, view Cresswell as an affordable and fitting profile for their defensive rebuild.

Indeed, sources have indicated that the Red Devils are considered the clear frontrunners, and the player himself is said to be very enthusiastic about the prospect of returning to English football with one of the country’s biggest clubs.

A homecoming of sorts could appeal to Cresswell, who left Leeds after becoming frustrated by his limited first-team opportunities under Daniel Farke.

Having played the one season under the German at Elland Road, Cresswell managed just seven appearances across all competitions before his frustrations got the better of him.

Now a move to Old Trafford could show Leeds exactly what they have missed out on…

Under Michael Carrick – expected to be made permanent manager – he would have the chance to prove himself in the Premier League while developing under a new regime focused on value-driven signings.

West Ham, Brighton and Crystal Palace – especially if the latter loses Maxence Lacroix – remain in the picture, but the Red Devils’ interest could deal them all a significant blow.

With his contract running until 2028, any deal would require Toulouse to be tempted by a strong offer.

Nevertheless, Cresswell’s age, England U21 pedigree and recent form make him an attractive proposition. Should Manchester United formalise their pursuit, it could mark an intriguing chapter for the young centre-back.

Latest Man Utd news: INEOS pick top midfield target;

In other transfer news, it can be revealed that there’s one lingering ‘concern’ and a few other minor ones that are preventing Manchester United from pushing the button on signing Newcastle ace, Sandro Tonali, while a trusted report has revealed what’s really happening with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

That’s despite an apparent ringing endorsement from Bruno Fernandes, who has advised the club on which midfielder he would like the club to sign.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have sealed a ‘verbal agreement’ with a veteran star and the terms involved contain a club-friendly option, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are planning wholesale changes at Old Trafford this summer, with a quartet of stars already signposted as being able to move on, and with INEOS prepared to pump some £200m-plus into new signings, a reliable journalist has explained.

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