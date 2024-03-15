Man Utd transfers: Sky Sports reporter reveals all on stunning Rashford to PSG deal, with huge offer cited

The truth behind claims Rashford will replace Mbappe at PSG has emerged

Amid startling claims PSG will replace Kylian Mbappe with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, a trusty Sky Sports reporter has delivered a telling update.

Mbappe will bring his seven-year spell with Paris to a close this summer when leaving for Real Madrid as a free agent. The move represents a coup of colossal proportions for Los Blancos, with Mbappe now set to spend his prime years at the Bernabeu.

Replacing the consistent goals and super stardom Mbappe gives PSG will not be straightforward. However, various reports – including from the Mirror – have claimed United frontman Rashford could be Mbappe”s successor.

Rashford has actually been in the French side’s sights dating all the way back to 2022. Indeed, PSG held talks over the signing of Rashford, though there’s strong speculation PSG were used as leverage by Rashford’s camp to help secure a lucrative new contract at Old Trafford.

Rashford would go on to pen fresh terms with Man Utd and now earns in excess of £300,000-a-week.

But fast forward to the present day and per the Mirror, PSG hope to complete their unfinished business.

£75m offer readied; Man Utd price tag named

The outlet stated a £75m offer is being prepared, while Man Utd are said to value Rashford around the £100m mark.

The claims prompted senior Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solkehol to weigh in and give his take on what would be a remarkable transfer to sanction on Man Utd’s end.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol suggested PSG’s reported interest in Rashford is NOT likely to result in a firm offer being tabled, contrary to the Mirror’s claims.

Solhekol acknowledged the club’s prior interest in Rashford, though claimed that for the time being at least, the 26-year-old is “not really an option for them at all this summer.”

Instead, Solhekol painted a picture of what PSG’s summer transfer plans could look like instead.

Rashford to PSG debunked, as true transfer plans emerge

“I would find it difficult to see him moving to PSG,” began Solhekol. “Everyone knows Mbappe is going to be leaving PSG this summer to move to Real Madrid. That is going to save PSG about 200 million euros per year.

“Obviously they’ve been linked with players like Rashford, like [Victor] Osimhen, like Rafael Leao at AC Milan as well.

“But my information is that Marcus Rashford is not really an option for them at all this summer.

“I know they were linked with him a couple of years ago when it looked like he may become a free agent.

“But he signed a new contract at United last summer. He’s contracted to them until 2028.

“I don’t think PSG will be making a move for him, and don’t forget they signed three forwards last summer anyway (Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Randall Kolo Muani).

“So they will have a lot of money to invest in the transfer market, but I wouldn’t rule them out of not signing any forwards this summer at all.

“I think if they do sign players they’re more likely to be young and hungry French players and perhaps [one] big superstar signing like Osimhen who’s got a release clause in his contract with Napoli.”

Osimhen’s Napoli release clause is understood to be worth in the region of €130m.

