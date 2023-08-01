Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made clear to Facundo Pellistri which club he wants the winger to sign for this season amid claims a South American outfit are looking to make a late play to snatch his services.

The Uruguayan star signed for United back in October 2020 for an initial fee of £9m. Overshadowed somewhat by the arrival at a similar time of Amad Diallo, the 21-year-old has only been afforded limited glances to prove his worth to the Red Devils.

Indeed, during what is now approaching three years on United’s books, Pellistri has still only made a total of 10 appearances for the side. And with competition tough for wide attacking berths at Old Trafford, the 12-times capped winger has been forced to further his experience elsewhere with a series of loan moves.

To that end, the former Penarol youngster has spent two separate spells on loan in LaLiga with Alaves.

But after the 2022/23 campaign did not quite present as many opportunities as Pellistri will have hoped for, he is now preparing to leave Old Trafford again.

And while he remains some way down the pecking order under Ten Hag, the United boss remains keen to ensure he makes the best possible move both for his career and for United’s long-term benefits too.

Things can, of course, change very quickly in football. And while Pellistri may be some way from becoming a regular, the right loan move could kickstart the player on to new heights and potentially change the way he is considered at Old Trafford.

To that end, Pellistri is being actively chased by Eredivisie side, FC Twente, with Ten Hag seeing plenty of benefits in the player making such a move.

Ten Hag tells Man Utd star to move to FC Twente

However, reports in South America claim Argentina giants Boca Juniors are also chasing Pellistri and are ready to launch an approach.

Given the player’s Uruguayan roots, that move is seemingly something he is more favour of making.

However, Ten Hag believes a move to Twente would be far more beneficial for Pellistri’s development.

The United manager’s former club are in dire need of a winger, with the capture of Pellistri likely to offer regular first-team football.

More to the point, Ten Hag believes the player’s chances of making it at Old Trafford will be better served by staying in mainland Europe.

Twente narrowly missed qualifying for European competition last season and are expected to be hugely competitive again this time around.

Discussing Ten Hag’s wishes for Pellistri, Dutch journalist Tijmen van Wissing has explained why the United boss is advising the player to move into the Eredivisie.

“FC Twente simply have no wingers and you can see that,” Twente Insite quote Van Wissing as saying.

“A bit of the same thing is happening at FC Twente as at Ajax, they are waiting for Pellistri from Manchester United. Boca Juniors seems to be in the market for that now.

“That boy is advised by Ten Hag to go to FC Twente, though, because you play all the matches there in any case. He seems to be a great talent from Uruguay. They are waiting for that [transfer].”

Wherever he moves next, Pellistri will be hoping to get his career back on track. Limited game-time last season at Old Trafford has seen his progress stall.

He only needs to look at his teammate, Amad, at how a promising loan move can help transform a player’s career, given the success the Ivorian enjoyed at Sunderland next season.

And while not quite at the make-or-break stage for Pellistri, he will need an impressive spell to engineer his way into Ten Hag’s thinking. To that end, he would be best advised to take his manager’s advice on board when picking between Boca and Twente.

