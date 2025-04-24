Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been told that the club’s problems this season could actually help in their bid to sign Liam Delap, with a former Old Trafford star revealing his surprise verdict and amid new claims that a big-money agreement is closing in.

Delap rose through the ranks in the Manchester City academy after joining from Derby County’s youth setup. He left City in search of first-team minutes in July last year, joining Ipswich Town for £20million.

The centre-forward has proven to be a handful for top-flight defenders as he is a great finisher who is also brilliant at creating his own chances.

Ipswich may be on the verge of relegation, but Delap has deeply impressed scouts from a host of top clubs by netting 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

While some reports have claimed Victor Osimhen to be Man Utd’s top striker target, David Ornstein insists that title belongs to Delap.

Amorim is spying a thrilling double deal to transform his attack with the signings of Delap and Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha.

Paul Parker, who helped Man Utd win three Premier League titles, has now explained why United finishing in the bottom half of the table could end up helping them beat other clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool to Delap’s services.

“I think Liam Delap needs to join a club who are going to utilise him as much as possible,” he said (via MEN).

“I think Manchester United would be a perfect fit for him. He needs to join a club where he’ll be the first-choice striker for every single game, and in this moment in time, United would fall into that category.

“Some people will ask, ‘why would he want to join Man United in their current state?’, but you go to Manchester United to make a name for yourself.

“It’s meant to be a challenge, and it’s a bigger challenge going to Old Trafford now than it would have been if they’d perhaps just missed out on the Premier League title…”

READ NEXT 🔴⚫⚪

Man Utd at odds with Amorim on decision to sell regular starter – Sources

SEVEN sublime Man Utd targets named as source reveals deals for explosive duo are close

Man Utd edging closer to Liam Delap deal

As Parker points out, the 22-year-old has the opportunity to fire United up the Premier League and into the European qualification spots next season.

Should United land Delap, then he would replace Rasmus Hojlund up front as the Dane has failed to impress Amorim this term.

United can sign the rising English star for £30m (€35m / $40m) as his release clause will drop once Ipswich’s relegation is confirmed.

While United also hold interest in other strikers such as Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, it seems they are set to take a chance on another young forward in Delap.

United fans will be hoping Delap can make more of an impact than £72m flop Hojlund.

Man Utd news: City concern; midfield targets

Meanwhile, United could miss out on one of their top goalkeeper targets to rivals Man City.

TEAMtalk understands that Amorim would love to add two or more midfielders to his squad this summer.

We can reveal that Newcastle leader Bruno Guimaraes has been added to United’s midfield shortlist alongside a 21-year-old star.

TIMELINE: Liam Delap’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

➡️ Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

➡️ After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

➡️ Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

➡️ Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

➡️ Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20m deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

➡️ Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

➡️ Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

➡️ Recorded his first Premier League assist on November 10 against Tottenham and then scored in what became a 2-1 win.

➡️ Helped Ipswich to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30 by scoring a penalty and providing an assist.

➡️ Reached the milestone of 10 Premier League goals for the season by scoring in a draw with Aston Villa on February 15.