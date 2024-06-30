Bayern Munich’s signing of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise still isn’t done and Manchester United are ‘trying to hijack’ the deal.

It was over a week ago when Bayern reached an agreement with the Eagles for Olise, and reports suggest the forward is very keen to complete the switch to Germany.

However, he still hasn’t taken his medical, leading to speculation that the £50m deal could collapse in a major twist.

As we have consistently reported, Man Utd are huge admirers of Olise and the 22-year-old fits into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s philosophy of buying young players with high potential.

Chelsea are another team who have been heavily linked with the Frenchman but it remains to be seen whether they’ll reignite their interest.

Reports suggest that Enzo Maresca has switched his attention to alternative targets, with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams among those being eyed by the Blues’ boss.

Olise struggled with injuries in the 2023/24 campaign but scored an impressive 10 goals and made six assists from 19 Premier League games.

Ratcliffe is keen to bring in more competition for the likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo, with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho expected to leave this summer.

Olise certainly has the quality to play at the very highest level but his likely next destination remains the Bundesliga at this stage.

Michael Olise’s priority is ‘clear…’

While speculation about Olise’s future is rife again, trusted transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg does not believe his switch to Bayern is in ‘jeopardy.’

Despite this, Man Utd are still doing all they can to scupper the Vincent Kompany’s transfer plans in his first summer with the Bundesliga giants.

“Been told that the transfer of Michael #Olise to FC Bayern is not in jeopardy at this stage! Bayern want to finalize the deal as quickly as possible,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Because many clubs are trying to hijack the transfer, including Manchester United. But Olise remains clear as he wants to sign a contract with Bayern until 2029! #

“There are still small details to be clarified between the clubs. The medical was actually supposed to take place this week. Now it is planned for the coming week!”

With that in mind, it’s very unlikely Olise’s move to Bayern collapses, but Man Utd will be a team to watch if it does.

