Manchester United have made their first offer to sign Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu at the express wish of manager Erik ten Hag, though the Red Devils find themselves potentially having to sacrifice Jadon Sancho if a move is to come off.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the wheel and looking to revitalise a club that, on too many occasions last season, fell well short of the standards expected of them. And while they did win the FA Cup to not only spare Erik ten Hag from the sack but in also claiming a place in the Europa League, the fact that Manchester United failed badly in the Champions League and could also only manage an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League was indicative of a squad in dire need of an overhaul.

While the window has been open for a few weeks now, the event of the European Championships has meant a delay for many top sides in completing deals for a number of their top targets. United very much fall into that field, but with the showpiece due to be held in Berlin on Sunday night, the transfer market is expected to be turbo-charged over the next few days.

To kick things off, United will welcome the arrival of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in a £45m package, which will see £34m head to the Italian side and the remainder of the fee going to his agent, Kia Joorabchian, in commissionary payments.

Man Utd in hunt for new left-back

Zirkzee has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to the move and TEAMtalk understands a deal worth in the region of £100,000 a week and on an initial five-year deal is close to being thrashed out.

His arrival is expected to be the first of several new signings this summer.

To that end, a report on Saturday morning revealed talks are being held with four other targets and with Manuel Ugarte also giving the green light to secure the move.

In addition to Zirkzee, United have also been strongly linked with another Netherlands star in Matthijs De Ligt, while a third option in Xavi Simons is also on their radar.

However, a new left-back is also very much on their agenda. Ten Hag was left short there last season with Luke Shaw limited to just 15 appearances and Tyrell Malacia failing to make a single appearance over an injury-destroyed campaign.

Confirming that plan, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said last month: “Manchester United want to bring in a new left-back this summer. They will be busy on this position in the upcoming transfer window because of too many injuries to Luke Shaw, while Tyrell Malacia has also been really unlucky with injuries, and the situation with Sergio Reguilon was not managed in the best way in the January transfer window.

“Man United will bring in a new left-back, and at the moment they are still exploring options as it’s not yet clear who they want. It could be an important young player, ready to compete, and they are on it, looking at options.”

Man Utd transfers: Red Devils launch opening offer for Ferdi Kadioglu

To that end, while both Reguilon and Antonee Robinson have been linked, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk of two main targets in mind, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell an option.

But according to TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti, United’s main objective is Fenerbahce’s Kadioglu, who enjoyed an excellent season with the Turkish side and also caught the eye at Euro 2024. The 24-year-old’s form has also seen him placed on Arsenal’s radar this summer.

Galetti first broke the news of United’s move for the player earlier this week, though making it clear any move would be wholly opposed by Fener coach Jose Mourinho.

Now reports in Turkey claim United have indeed launched a formal bid for Kadioglu with Fener having ‘received an offer’ of €25m (£21m) for the 20-times capped star.

However, it is understood the Turkish Super Lig outfit are looking for €35m (£29.5m) after his price ‘doubled’ owing to his Euro 2024 exploits.

The report adds that Kadioglu is a player Ten Hag ‘definitely wants to see in his squad’ and if Man Utd ‘does not increase its offer, the swap formula will be put into effect’.

To that end, it’s reported United are ready to ‘offer names they do not consider in the squad’ to Fenerbahce in order to get a prospective deal over the line. Intriguingly the report also states Mourinho could give the Red Devils ‘the message’ to ‘give Jadon Sancho in the swap’.

Who is Ferdi Kadioglu?

Whether United succumb to such a request remains to be seen, though it would appear unlikely given the 23-times capped England winger has just returned to training with United after seemingly burying the hatchet with Ten Hag and amid claims the club rates the winger in the €45m bracket.

It is easy, though, to see why Ten Hag would love to bring Kadioglu to Old Trafford.

The star, who can operate as a traditional left-back or as a left-sided wing-back, has 29 goals and 38 assists so far over his 285-game career. That tally includes eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) in the season just gone.

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella is a huge admirer of the player and reckons the 20-times capped star will be “useful to any big club” this summer were a lucrative transfer come to fruition.

“Kadioglu is an extraordinary player,” Montella said. “This season, he has played sixty games at the highest level. He would be useful to any big club.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, has gone public with his wish to retain Kadioglu’s services as well as other top Fener stars this summer, if any sizeable offers come their way.

“Our president wants our club to develop, not to regress,” the Special One said. “This means keeping the best players, not selling them. The top priority is to get the players we have back to the team. This will happen step by step.”

Kadioglu, who was born in Arnhem, the Netherlands, in October 1999, is contracted to Fenerbahce until summer 2026 and previously played for NEC in the Eredivisie before sealing his move to Istanbul in July 2018.

He has previously represented the Netherlands at every level at international football from Under-16s through to the Under-21s before changing allegiances to Turkey in June 2022.