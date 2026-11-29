Manchester United have chosen not to pursue a striker Mauricio Pochettino knows and trusts despite a deal being there to be made in January.

Man Utd are gearing up for what could be the most important transfer window in the club’s entire history. Relegation looks like awaiting if the Red Devils get it wrong in January.

Mauricio Pochettino has made the worst start of any manager in Premier League history having overseen back-to-back 4-0 defeats.

He looks incapable of getting a tune out of this current squad, but thankfully for the Argentine, reinforcements are on the way.

United have roughly £50m to spend prior to player sales. Additions are being sought in the left-back, centre-back and striker positions.

For obvious reasons given Man Utd possess statistically the worst defence in Europe’s top five leagues, all eyes are on who arrives in the backline.

However, Pochettino is desperate to land a new striker too, and a player he knows well, Folarin Balogun, is available to sign.

Pochettino trusted the USA international with leading the line at the World Cup when managing in America.

Monaco have greenlit Balogun’s exit in January, but according to The Athletic, Man Utd have taken a pass.

Man Utd decide against signing Folarin Balogun

They stated: ‘At centre-forward, Folarin Balogun is available from Monaco during the winter window, but United are not expected to be in for him.

‘Pochettino had an excellent experience of Balogun while in charge of the United States — he was a pivotal focal point for his team at the World Cup — and sources in France say Monaco are open to doing a deal, which would alert teams across Europe.

‘United, however, are looking elsewhere for now.’

Balogun may yet wind up in the Premier League in January, even if not at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old came within a whisker of joining Everton last summer, only to see the deal fall through at the eleventh hour amid complications arising from the medical.

Everton did not sign an alternative, and the Toffees are understood to be in the market for a No 9 to provide competition for Thierno Barry.

According to former Everton stopper, Asmir Begovic, Balogun would represent a fine signing for The Toffees.

“Looking at it selfishly from Everton’s side, absolutely,” Begovic recently said.

“I’d love for Folarin Balogun to join the Blues and add more competition and firepower to the team.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Bruno Fernandes sick of hopeless Man Utd with decision to leave made

* Man Utd reach snap decision on sacking Mauricio Pochettino after worst start ever

* £47m Man Utd outcast tipped for shock return under Mauricio Pochettino: ‘Stranger things have happened’

“From his side, missing out on a move to a massive Premier League club like Everton is never ideal and would have dashed some dreams, but with his quality, I still think he’ll end up in the Premier League.

“Man United might be a step too far right now, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the Premier League one way or another.”