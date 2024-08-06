Manchester United are reportedly interested in Burnley star Sander Berge but former manager Jose Mourinho could derail the potential transfer, per reports.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in midfield reinforcements before the summer window slams shut and their top target is Paris-Saint Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

But due to PSG’s price demands of over £50m, Man Utd are ready to move on and focus on alternatives.

As we have previously reported, midfielders such as Adrien Rabiot, Martin Zubimendi and Adam Wharton are being targeted – along with Berge of Burnley.

The Lancashire side are understood to be willing to sell Berge for the right price this summer after signing him from Sheffield United for £12m one year ago.

The 26-year-old made 37 Premier League appearances for Burnley last term, scoring one goal and making two assists in the process, but was unable to prevent their relegation.

TEAMtalk understands Berge is ready to leave Burnley as he believes he has the quality to play at the very highest level and Man Utd are one of his many suitors.

But reports from Turkey suggest that Fenerbahce, who are managed by former Red Devils boss Mourinho, are also very keen on the midfielder.

Fenerbahce have ‘agreed’ terms with Man Utd target

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Berge has already ‘agreed personal terms’ with Fenerbahce, who have offered ‘double the salary’ he receives at Burnley.

Mourinho has made Berge a top target but there is currently a large gap in Fenerbahce and Burnley’s valuations of the player.

The Clarets are reportedly holding out for around £21.5m, while Fenerbahce are only willing to offer £12.9m for the ex-Blades star.

Fenerbahce will be forced to look for alternatives to Berge if Burnley refuse to budge on their price tag and therefore, Man Utd could get the chance to snap him up.

Man Utd are currently locked in talks with PSG over the potential sale of Jadon Sancho, so a deal involving Ugarte could be discussed.

However, everything points towards the Red Devils pursuing alternative midfield targets at this stage.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd are willing to match Berge’s £21.5m price tag if they do decide to go for him. It’s unlikely that agreeing personal terms would be a problem.

Fenerbahce aren’t the only other club interested in the Norwegian international, though, with Liverpool thought to be admirers of his.

