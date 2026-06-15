Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United have made two decisions that affect Marcus Rashford, with three Premier League sides plus Bayern Munich now chasing the winger, according to reports.

Barcelona had to inform Man Utd of their intention to trigger Rashford’s €30m / £26m option to buy today (Monday). Last week, numerous sources all confirmed Barca had determined they would NOT activate the option, meaning it will now lapse.

The LaLiga champions do want Rashford back, but not for €30m. Instead, they’re hopeful of re-exploring a move later in the window, with either a second loan or a cheaper permanent deal in their thinking.

Of course, that strategy relies on Rashford still being available to sign at that time.

And according to updates from ESPN and the Manchester Evening News, we can expect movements around Rashford’s future sooner rather than later.

Firstly, the MEN insisted Man Utd have made the ‘decision’ to NOT reintegrate the England international back into their first-team plans.

Despite impressing for Barcelona last term (28 goal contributions) and helping Flick’s team win LaLiga, United have already drawn a line under Rashford’s career at Old Trafford.

Irrespective of how big of an impact he could make back in Manchester, the club’s direction is clear – they want to move on without Rashford in their ranks, and want rid of his gigantic £325,000-a-week wages too.

On the latter point, the report stressed Man Utd don’t believe Rashford’s sky high salary fits into the new and more sensible wage structure being implemented.

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Man Utd reach decision on Marcus Rashford transfer fee

ESPN’s update focused on the fee Man Utd will now command on the open market. And rather than bump up the asking price, it’s claimed they’ll stick to the €30m / £26m Barcelona would have paid if they’d have taken up their option.

The report stated: ‘United, though, sources have told ESPN, are currently unwilling to budge from the €30m valuation.’

That was in reference to Barca seeking a cheaper deal later in the window, but also indicated they won’t demand a higher sum from other suitors, of which Bayern Munich are one.

After missing out on Anthony Gordon and Rio Ngumoha, Bayern are in the market for a new left winger to compete with Luis Diaz.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently got wind of Bayern prepping an opening bid for Rashford worth €25m / £21m, which would fall short of the €30m / £26m sum Man Utd are determined to collect.

Aside from Bayern, the MEN claimed a trio of Premier League sides are also interested in striking a deal – Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

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Newcastle need a replacement for Gordon who has joined Barcelona. Spurs aim to sign Savinho for their right flank, but would greatly benefit from a dual threat with Rashford on the left too.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have reportedly put Gabriel Martinelli up for sale, and there’s doubts over the future of Leandro Trossard too.

If the reports on Rashford are accurate, that trio of English sides know how much they must pay to get this deal done – £26m.

Of course, there’s also the small matter of convincing Rashford to abandon his dreams of re-joining Barcelona and agreeing personal terms on what would likely be a sizeable salary reduction from what he currently earns at Man Utd.