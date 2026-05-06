Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly decided on his next move after emphatically ruling out a contract U-turn.

Casemiro has enjoyed a late renaissance at the end of his Man Utd career, with the veteran midfielder standing out as one of his side’s best performers this season.

It has not been all plain sailing for Casemiro at Man Utd, but he has redeemed himself this term and has ensured that he can leave Old Trafford with his head held high.

Casemiro is in the final couple of months of his contract at Man Utd and despite his strong form, he and the club have announced that he will depart this summer.

And this has led to speculation regarding his next move, with MLS, European and Saudi Pro League clubs all linked with the Brazilian international.

But MLS outfit Inter Miami have emerged as his most likely next destination after we revealed last month that they have struck an agreement with the midfielder.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has added that he is leaning towards a move to Inter Miami due to his affection for the area and his desire to play with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

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Another factor boosts Inter Miami as Casemiro rules out Man Utd U-turn

Regarding another factor in Inter Miami’s favour, Thomas explained: ‘Casemiro also wants to play with Lionel Messi, Sky Sports News understands – so much so that he is willing to reduce his salary demands to facilitate such a move.

‘LA Galaxy are possibly the only other club that could afford Casemiro, which means he is more likely to move to another country – such as Saudi Arabia – if an Inter move does not materialise.’

Due to Casemiro’s performances, there has been a clamour for him to extend his deal, but he has flatly ruled that out in an interview this week.

Casemiro said in an interview with ESPN Brazil: “There’s no possibility of staying one more year.

“It’s leaving through the big door.

“They were four beautiful, wonderful years, and I’m eternally grateful not only to Manchester United, but to the fans. But my cycle ended here.

“I am hoping not to cry on my last day. My wife already cried, when the fans were asking for one more year.

“So, I just want to enjoy all the moments and I will be a United fan for the rest of my life.”

This has opened the door for reinforcements, and Man Utd have reportedly made a ‘contract proposal’ for a potential £39m replacement for Casemiro.

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