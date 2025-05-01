A star Manchester United have tried to sell in each of the past two summer windows has won high-ranking officials over, and not only will he now stay, but he’s also in line to sign a new contract and even remain with the club beyond his playing days.

Player turnover will be high at Man Utd this summer, with stars like Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen leaving as free agents.

Regarding sales, United are open to offers for Andre Onana, Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

Finding buyers for unwanted stars has proven tricky for the Red Devils in recent times. However, failure to secure sales appears to have worked in the club’s favour regarding Harry Maguire.

United attempted to sell the veteran centre-back on multiple occasions over the last two summer windows, even accepting a £30m bid from West Ham in 2023.

The deal fell through once West Ham failed to agree personal terms with the player.

Maguire’s Man Utd career has been anything but smooth sailing, though according to The Athletic, his stock in Manchester is higher than it’s ever been.

His dramatic late winner against Lyon in the Europa League is the headline-grabber, but the 32-year-old is understood to have impressed Ruben Amorim and key club officials with his ability to affect the game at both ends of the pitch as well as his leadership.

As a result, the report stated: ”He is at a stage now where United executives are keen for him to have a long-term future at the club beyond his playing days, and talks on a new contract are anticipated in the summer after his plus-one extension was triggered in January.’

Maguire’s existing deal expires at the end of the 2025/26 season. As stated, an extension is now on the to-do list and Maguire may still have a future at the club once he retires.

Latest Man Utd news – New Maguire partner, Cunha deal done

In other news, Maguire could line up alongside a Germany international in United’s back three next season, according to Sky Sports.

They brought news of Man Utd thrusting themselves into the race to sign Jonathan Tah who is available as a free agent.

Tah will leave Bayer Leverkusen once his contract expires in the summer and Man Utd are ‘actively’ exploring a deal.

Competition for Tah’s signature is fierce, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both courting the player.

Real Madrid could be the dark horse in the race, per Sky Sports, thanks to the Xabi Alonso connection. Alonso manages Tah at Leverkusen, though is in line to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are very confident that Matheus Cunha will be playing at Old Trafford next season.

In fact, some are acting as if it is a done deal, with the talks over the versatile forward’s signing very advanced.

Cunha is expected to be part of Amorim’s squad for the start of the 2025/26 campaign and will line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker.

