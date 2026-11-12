Man Utd unlock stunning Guardiola return after Carrick sacked and Pochettino decision

Pep Guardiola could now return to management on the back of Manchester United paving the way by poaching Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s successor, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday morning, Man Utd informed Michael Carrick of their decision to sack the 45-year-old. Carrick paid the price for a diabolical start to the season that sees Man Utd inside the relegation zone with over a quarter of the campaign gone.

Mauricio Pochettino is the man INEOS have placed their faith in, and an agreement with the Argentine has already been struck.

United have already contacted US Soccer regarding their intention to activate Pochettino’s $10m release clause.

As such, Pochettino will depart his role as head coach of the USMNT, though only after he’s overseen the upcoming double-header versus Haiti.

Man Utd move for Pochettino unlocks Guardiola return?

Man Utd poaching Pochettino could inadvertently bring about the return of Pep Guardiola to management following his exit from Manchester City in the summer.

It’s long been speculated Guardiola would coach in America one day, and also in the international arena.

The top job in America is poised to open up, and per The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, US Soccer want a blockbuster appointment.

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Sources: U.S. Soccer is expected to make Pep Guardiola a top target to become next USMNT head coach.

‘Obviously the pursuit would not be straightforward nor easy. But likely to start with call to Pep.’

Adding more meat on the bones in an article on The Athletic’s website, the reporter in conjunction with two other contributors stated Guardiola ‘has been discussed internally as a candidate across multiple levels of the federation’s hiring process.’

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The report was also keen to highlight Guardiola’s past links with the USA, concluding: ‘Guardiola has had dialogue with U.S. Soccer in the past, and has long been intrigued by the prospect of working in America.

‘Guardiola lived in New York City during a year-long sabbatical after he left Barcelona in 2012, where he enjoyed relative anonymity living in a luxury apartment off of Central Park with his family.’

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has also given his assessment on the possibility of Guardiola returning to management with the USMNT.

Taking to YouTube on Thursday lunchtime, he explained: “Can Pep Guardiola become the next manager of the US men’s

national team?

“So many questions about that guys. At the moment, Pep has received no contact from the US Federation from what I can say. So I’ve been told that Pep has still not been in contact with anyone from there.

“Pep received a proposal over the summer. It was in June from the Italian Federation. Paolo Maldini when he was director at Italy then already left the job was in contact with Pep Guardiola to try to offer him the job as new Italy head

coach, to take over everything at the Italian Federation and to be the face of the new project for Italy after missing on the World Cup once again.

“But Pep Guardiola after thinking about that, because Pep took almost one week thinking about this possibility, then he decided to decline and to say no to the Italian national team.

“Now the USMNT, they want to make an important appointment to replace Mauricio Pochettino. So they’re already discussing internally about names.

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“Obviously Guardiola would be a dream, but personal opinion, Pep Guardiola would be a dream for any club and any national team in the world as a coach.

“Obviously Pep is free and so it’s obvious to have this kind of dream, but at the moment it’s just speculation dreaming.

“Then if they will contact Pep Guardiola, I will tell you. But at the moment, Pep is yet to receive any kind of contact also because let me say obviously the USMNT have games to play now in this international break.”