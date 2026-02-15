Man Utd urged to appoint divisive LaLiga coach and destroy Carrick dream in eye-opening summer move

Manchester United have been urged to completely overlook current interim boss Michael Carrick for the permanent job this summer and turn to a top-level Champions League boss, who is unlikely to be a popular choice among supporters.

Former Red Devils midfielder Carrick has emerged as a strong contender to take the full-time reins at Old Trafford after overseeing an impressive resurgence since Ruben Amorim’s sacking in January, winning four of his five games in charge.

Indeed, it was reported recently that Man Utd chiefs are strongly considering the 44-year-old if the club continue on the upwards trajectory under the former Middlesbrough manager.

However, they need to be mindful, as our sources have revealed that Carrick is also under ‘serious consideration’ for the vacant position at Tottenham this summer.

But, despite his impressive start as caretaker chief, former Chelsea and Aston Villa star Andy Townsend is not convinced that Carrick is the long-term answer at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Townsend feels United should be aiming higher and named Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone as the ideal Amorim successor.

The Argentine is one of the most respected coaches in world football, having led Atletico Madrid to two LaLiga titles and two Champions League finals during his stint in the Spanish capital, although his playing style is certainly not to everyone’s taste.

“I feel there’s probably someone out there better than Michael Carrick even though he’s done very well,” Townsend told Boylesports. “I think there would be people that are better equipped to manage a club like Manchester United than he can.

“I think you have to be looking for an elite manager, someone that has dealt with the very biggest players and personalities and has handled pressure from above and the terraces.

“I don’t think Antonio Conte would be the right fit. Out of all of them, the one manager I would like to see at United is Diego Simeone. I think his football and the way his Atletico Madrid team have played is kind of more suited to the Premier League.

“I don’t think his style of play would please the United fans. They want something more flamboyant. But at the moment, United need to get back on level terms with the likes of City and Liverpool and try to get ahead of Arsenal, I don’t think you want someone who’s talking about the beautiful game.

“You need someone who is prepared to put massive demands on the players on a consistent basis and drag performances and victories out of them. Only Simeone has those qualities.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Carrick still deserves massive plaudits

While former Republic of Ireland skipper Townsend is pushing for United to steer away from Carrick, he still praised the massive impact the current interim boss is having at Old Trafford.

Townsend added: “I think Michael Carrick has done a really good job since he’s come in. Some of the decisions he’s made have been very straightforward like playing Kobbie Mainoo. He’s been naming unchanged starting line-ups and that’s never a bad thing.

“If you’ve got a winning team, don’t change it. Too many managers rotate players when their team’s been on a good run. All of a sudden they’re giving this player a game, that player a game, but when you have a winning team, and they look like they’re enjoying things, just roll with it.

“Keep going. Live in that moment. Suddenly, you’re five games unbeaten as United are. There’s a simplicity and an effectiveness to what Michael has done and he’s doing it in an understated manner.

“He doesn’t shout from the rooftops. He doesn’t have to sit there with a tactics board, moving little discs around.

“He might not be happy with everything that he’s seeing all the time. I’m sure he’s not but he looks like he’s in control. Perception has never been more important for a manager than it is in today’s game.

“If your manager is pacing up and down, jumping up and down, not looking at corners when they’re coming in like Ruben Amorim, afraid to have a look when you’re defending a corner and staring at his feet, that puts you on the back foot instantly with people.

“Michael isn’t promising the earth. He’s giving players the license to play with more freedom and be a bit more spontaneous on the field, particularly in those forward areas. Lo and behold, they’ve started winning a few.”

DON’T MISS: Three ways Carrick has made Amorim look foolish as painful double Man Utd sale can now be averted

More Man Utd news: Igor Thiago swoop; McTominay obstacle

Manchester United are interested in bringing Brentford striker Igor Thiago to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a speculative report.

Elsewhere, a former Manchester United and Scotland star has sent Scott McTominay advice over his future, naming the player likely preventing him from returning to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United have improved their proposal for Atletico Madrid ace Marcos Llorente, with reports detailing the money on offer and the factors which could aid the transfer.