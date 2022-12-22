Man Utd urged to ignore Gakpo and sign true Ronaldo heir who’ll score goals for fun

Man Utd can sign ‘the next Cristiano Ronaldo’ with a January move for one of Portugal’s World Cup stand-outs, says a former Red Devils midfielder.

Goncalo Ramos was a surprise thriver at the World Cup with Portugal, scoring a fantastic hattrick against Switzerland after being selected ahead of ex-Man Utd and Real Madrid icon Ronaldo.

The Benfica striker is in high demand at the moment, but a hefty transfer fee may be required for any club wanting to retain his services. Indeed, he’s believed to hold a release clause worth around €120million (£103m) in his current contract.

United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements at the moment after Ronaldo departed the club by mutual consent in November.

Marcus Rashford has been the Red Devils’ most reliable attacking option so far this season, contributing four goals and two assists from 14 appearances in the league so far.

However, while he seems to be getting back to form, the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga have all struggled with either form or fitness.

But, if United are to maintain their push for the top four, they need more consistent goal scorers at their disposal and Ramos could represent an excellent option.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has been the most heavily linked forward to Ten Hag’s side in recent days. However, former United midfielder Kleberson has urged Ten Hag to prioritise Ramos.

Kleberson urges Man Utd to splash the cash on Ramos

Via The Express, he said: “Even if it takes that player a little while to get used to whatever system the manager wants to play, they need a guaranteed goalscorer.

“Goncalo Ramos, the Portuguese kid, can be that guy.

“He’s really young, but he’s already shown us what he’s capable of, on the biggest stage of all at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland.

“The way he plays, and how he moves and interacts with his team-mates… he could be their new Cristiano Ronaldo. A move to United would be a good thing for him.”

Ramos has been in excellent form for his club as well as his country too.

In 86 appearances across all competitions for Benfica, the striker has netted 29 times and contributed 10 assists, giving him an average of 0.45 goal contributions per game, which is outstanding for a young player.

This season, though, he has had the added pressure of being the Portuguese club’s main centre-forward after Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool last summer.

He’s handled this new challenge admirably – enjoying his most prolific season yet – scoring nine goals and making three assists in just 11 league appearances.

Understandably keen to avoid losing another big player, Benfica have said it would require a remarkable transfer fee for them to sell mid-season.

But, if United submit a similar fee to what Liverpool purchased Nunez for in the summer (£85m with addons), then a winter transfer may yet be possible.

Doing so would likely come at the expense of signing Gakpo. Indeed, United are unlikely to sanction too huge signings in the same position next month.

While Gakpo remains their primary focus, Kleberson is certainly of the opinion Ramos may be a better and more clinical fit.

